2024 Top College Football Players: Ranking the best 5 QBs, RBs and WRs

Take a look at the Heisman Trophy odds heading into the 2004 college football season, and you'll notice that the top 23 favorites listed are quarterbacks. One would have to scroll all the way down to Colorado two-way standout Travis Hunter, who is listed at +6000 (per FanDuel), to find the first non-QB to appear on the Heisman favorites list.

While this is expected to be yet another deep quarterback class, that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of talented running backs and wide receivers heading into the 2024 campaign. Names like Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State) and Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State) at running back, or Luther Burden III (Missouri) and Tez Johnson (Oregon) at wide receiver, are expected to be among the most electric playmakers in the sport this year.

In fact, there are 27 returning running backs who topped the 1,000-yard rushing mark last season and another 16 wideouts who topped the 1,000-yard receiving mark in 2024. In other words, there are plenty of elite-level quarterbacks, running backs and receivers across the nation heading into this year's college football season.

But who is the best of the best at those three positions?

FOX Sports college football experts Michael Cohen and RJ Young each ranked their top five quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers heading into the 2024 season.

Who are the top five quarterbacks heading into this season, and why?

Michael Cohen:

1. Carson Beck, Georgia

As a first-year starter, Beck led the SEC and finished third nationally in passing yards with 3,941. He posted an excellent touchdown-to-interception ratio of 28 to 6 and was charged with fewer turnover-worthy plays (11), per Pro Football Focus, than all but four Power 5 signal-callers: Bo Nix (five), Quinn Ewers (eight), Shedeur Sanders (nine) and Drake Maye (10). He's among the Heisman Trophy favorites for a reason and the driving force behind Georgia landing at No. 1 in both preseason polls.

2. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

No signal-caller in college football can match Gabriel's production entering the 2024 campaign. He leads the nation in career starts (49), wins (33), passing yards (14,865) and passing touchdowns (125) after standout performances for UCF and Oklahoma. Now he joins another high-powered offense that helped Nix throw for 4,500 yards and 45 touchdowns last season under the direction of coordinator Will Stein. It should be a perfect fit.

3. Shedeur Sanders, Colorado

Nine Power 5 quarterbacks were pressured on at least 150 dropbacks last season. Seven of those players threw at least eight interceptions. The others? Eventual No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams of USC (five) and Sanders (three). It was remarkable what Sanders did behind one of the worst offensive lines in college football, a group that surrendered more sacks (56) than all but one FBS school. That Sanders broke a school record by throwing for 3,230 yards speaks to his incredible individual ability.

Colorado's Shedeur Sanders links with Travis Hunter on a 45-yard TD

4. Quinn Ewers, Texas

The former No. 1 overall prospect in the 2021 recruiting cycle enjoyed the best season of his career last fall while guiding the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff. Ewers was named second-team All-Big 12 after finishing ninth among Power 5 quarterbacks in passing yards (3,479) and posting 27 total touchdowns (22 passing, five rushing). He should be one of the most productive signal-callers in the country in 2024 despite significant roster turnover at the skill positions.

5. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

A year ago, Dart was one of four FBS players who chipped in at least 30 touchdowns while only committing five or fewer turnovers. He proved himself as a legitimate threat through the air (3,364 yards with 23 touchdowns) and on the ground (391 rushing yards with eight scores) for a unit that ranked among the top 16 nationally in total offense, scoring offense and first downs per game. Transfer portal reinforcements along the offensive line and at the skill positions should keep the Rebels in the CFP hunt.

RJ Young:

1. Quinn Ewers, Texas

In 2023, Ewers completed 69% of his passes for 3,479 yards with 22 touchdowns and six interceptions en route to Texas' first conference title since 2009 and first CFP appearance. Imagine how good he might be if he played a whole year without injury.

2. Carson Beck, Georgia

Beck completed 72% of his passes for 3,941 yards with 24 touchdowns and six picks in 2023. He was helped by having Brock Bowers at tight end and a stout run-game. But he's a winner. He's also got a room full of gunslingers if he falters, including Gunner Stockton, Ryan Puglisi and Jaden Rashada. Value is measured in scarcity as well as production. When you've got a bullpen full of men like those behind Beck, that's called a surplus eager to meet demand.

3. Dillon Gabriel, Oregon

If Gabriel passes for 4,353 yards at Oregon this season, he'll become the NCAA's all-time leading passer, ahead of former Houston QB Case Keenum (19,217), and in a year when Oregon enters the season as a national title contender. And he beat Texas.

4. Jaxson Dart, Ole Miss

The clue is in the name. After leaving high school as the National Gatorade Player of the Year, Dart led Ole Miss to its best season in program history with 11 wins in 2023, throwing for over 3,300 yards with 23 touchdowns and just five picks. He is poised to lead the Rebels into a season where expectations have never been higher. At No. 6 in the AP poll, which is the highest preseason ranking Ole Miss has earned since 1970.

5. Cam Ward, Miami (Fla.)

Ward has thrown for at least 3,000 yards in three straight seasons and at least 23 touchdowns in those respective years. He entered the 2024 transfer portal cycle as the best available quarterback in the sport before enrolling at Miami.

Who are the top five running backs heading into this season, and why?

RJ:

1. Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

The reigning Doak Walker Award winner and unanimous All-American averaged 6.1 yards per carry on 285 rushing attempts in 2023. That means he's the only FBS player who averaged more than 6 yards per rush and 20 rushes per game. He ran for over 1,700 yards and accounted for over 2,000 yards from scrimmage last year.

2. Jarquez Hunter, Auburn

Hunter has averaged better than 6.0 yards per carry for his career at Auburn, which means that if he was asked to carry the rock as often as Gordon, he'd likely put up Gordon-like numbers. In a sport where a bell cow tailback feels like a luxury item, Auburn has a player it can depend on to pick up hard yards and be explosive in the SEC.

3. TreVeyon Henderson, Ohio State

Henderson rounds out a trio of tailbacks that could enter the 2025 NFL Draft and come off the board on Day 1. After a brilliant freshman campaign and a down sophomore year, he led the Buckeyes in rushing with 926 yards at 5.9 yards per clip last year. But his superpower is his explosiveness and his ability to take over a game when necessary, like he did last September when he tore off a 61-yard scamper that proved to be the difference in Ohio State's 17-14 win over Notre Dame.

4. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

One of the biggest splashes in the transfer portal this offseason was Judkins' decision to leave Ole Miss and join Ohio State. Two years ago, he earned recognition as the best newcomer and freshman offensive player in the SEC, rushing for 1,567 yards — second all-time for a freshman in the SEC behind Georgia great and Heisman winner Herschel Walker. Following another 1,100-yard rushing season, he's easily one of the five best tailbacks in the sport. And yes, Ohio State has two of those.

5. Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

No player enjoyed more of a coming-out-party in the ACC last year than Hampton, who not only led the league in rushing (1,504 yards), but finished fifth in the country while carrying the rock nearly 20 times per game.

Michael:

1. Ollie Gordon II, Oklahoma State

Gordon received first-team All-America honors and was named the Doak Walker Award winner last season after leading the nation in rushing with 1,732 yards and 21 touchdowns. He was one of only two non-quarterbacks to finish among the top seven in last year's Heisman Trophy voting alongside Ohio State wideout Marvin Harrison Jr. and could improve upon his seventh-place finish in 2024. A summer arrest for suspicion of DUI clouded his offseason with negative attention.

Alan Bowman hits Ollie Gordon II for an 18-yard TD.

2. Quinshon Judkins, Ohio State

His decision to transfer from Ole Miss to Ohio State sent shock waves through the college football landscape in January as the Buckeyes secured one of the most productive tailbacks in the country the past two years. Judkins enters 2024 coming off back-to-back seasons with at least 1,000 rushing yards and 15 scores, statistics that are even more impressive considering he will be a true junior this fall. He and fellow tailback Henderson should form the sport's best RB tandem.

3. Omarion Hampton, North Carolina

The former in-state recruit exploded into one of the most productive running backs in the country during his first year as the Tar Heels' starter in 2023. Hampton led the ACC and finished fifth nationally in rushing with 1,504 yards and 15 touchdowns to earn second-team All-America honors from the Associated Press. No player averaged more than Hampton's mark of 115.7 yards per game last season on fewer rushing attempts (19.5 carries) each week.

4. Ashton Jeanty, Boise State

Kansas and California were the only two power-conference programs to offer Jeanty, a three-star prospect from Texas, a scholarship out of high school. He brushed those offers aside in favor of the Broncos and became an immediate contributor with 976 scrimmage yards as a freshman (seven touchdowns) and 1,916 scrimmage yards in 2023 (19 touchdowns). Jeanty's average of 159.7 scrimmage yards per game led the country last season, edging Oklahoma State's Gordon by 12 yards per game.

5. Kyle Monangai, Rutgers

There are probably three or four other flashier, more statistically accomplished tailbacks that could be featured in this spot, but Monangai is deserving when considering his overall importance to the Scarlet Knights. He led the Big Ten in rushing with 1,262 yards last season on a team that ranked 127th in passing offense. Opponents knew Monangai was going to run the ball and still couldn't stop it. He never fumbled in 242 attempts.

Who are the top five wide receivers heading into this season, and why?

Michael:

1. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

When Nick Saban retired and the repercussive dominoes began to fall, the futures of McMillan and star quarterback Noah Fifita were uncertain after Arizona head coach Jedd Fisch left for Washington. Keeping both players on campus was a huge win for incoming coach Brent Brennan, who can build his offense around arguably the most productive quarterback-wide receiver tandem in the country. McMillan caught 90 passes for 1,402 yards and 10 touchdowns last season to earn third-team All-America honors.

2. Luther Burden III, Missouri

A second-team All-American last season, Burden racked up most of his production before Halloween. He topped 100 yards in five straight games from Sept. 9 through Oct. 7, including a stretch of three consecutive games with at least 10 receptions, as the Tigers developed into one of the surprise teams of the 2023 campaign. Burden finished with 86 receptions for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. He ranked eighth among players from the Power 5 conferences in receiving yards per game (93.2).

3. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

Now that Marvin Harrison Jr. has moved on to the NFL, it's Egbuka's chance to be the No. 1 receiver at Ohio State. The versatile wideout caught 74 passes for 1,151 yards and 10 touchdowns two seasons ago but never found his rhythm in 2023, a campaign derailed by nagging injuries. The hope in Columbus is that improved quarterback play from starter Will Howard and fresh ideas from new offensive coordinator Chip Kelly can help Egbuka enjoy a terrific senior year.

Ohio State's Emeka Egbuka makes RIDICULOUS one-handed grab

4. Tez Johnson, Oregon

Expectations for Johnson are soaring after he put together one of the best statistical campaigns in program history last fall. His 86 receptions set a new school record; his 1,182 receiving yards were third-most in single-season history at Oregon; his 10 receiving touchdowns were tied for fourth in single-season history for the Ducks. High-profile Texas A&M transfer Evan Stewart, another wideout, should divide the attention of opposing defenses in 2024, which could open even more room for Johnson as Oregon enters the Big Ten.

5. Kevin Concepcion, NC State

A former three-star prospect in the 2023 recruiting cycle, Concepcion quickly developed into one of the best wideouts in the country last fall. The 5-foot-11, 187-pound freshman caught 71 passes for 839 yards and 10 scores to earn ACC Rookie of the Year and first-team Freshman All-America honors. His reception and touchdown totals led all FBS freshmen. The Wolfpack added accomplished passer Grayson McCall, formerly of Coastal Carolina, via the transfer portal. Concepcion should be his top target.

RJ:

1. Emeka Egbuka, Ohio State

He is the most experienced pass-catcher in the best wide receiver room in the country. Prior to Hunter's arrival in the sport, he was the best all-purpose player in the nation, and he's chasing history. Egbuka needs just 78 catches to break K.J. Hill's record for the most catches by a Buckeye (201), and he needs 1,041 receiving yards to break Michael Jenkins' 21-year-old school record (2,898).

2. Luther Burden III, Missouri

Burden enjoyed a breakout 2023 season on a Missouri team that beat Ohio State in the Cotton Bowl. He accounted for 86 catches for 1,212 yards and nine touchdowns. At 5-11, 208 pounds, he doesn't have elite size.

3. Tetairoa McMillan, Arizona

His 90 catches for 1,402 yards with 10 touchdowns made him one of the breakout stars of 2023 and earned him an All-American designation. His 11 catches for 266 yards with two scores against the Sun Devils is one of the greatest performances by a wideout of the last three years.

4. Elic Ayomanor, Stanford

Ayomanor went for 294 receiving yards on 13 catches with three scores against Colorado, nearly a third of his 1,093 yards and nearly a fifth of his 62 catches in 2024. He did that against a secondary that featured Hunter defending him 1-on-1.

5. Travis Hunter, Colorado

Hunter is here because he has the talent and has shown the ability to become one of the five best wideouts in the sport, and I refuse not to acknowledge his prodigious talent going both ways. Yes, the production is above average for most — 57 catches, 721 yards — but factoring in that he's liable to average 100 or more snaps per game for a consecutive year makes this decision easier.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast " The Number One College Football Show. " Follow him at @RJ_Young and subscribe to "The RJ Young Show" on YouTube .

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him at @Michael_Cohen13 .

