Maryland-Michigan, Kansas State-Oklahoma: CFB Week 4 by the numbers

Week 4 of the college football season has a slate that's filled with intriguing matchups, including a trio of contests on FOX.

Starting things off on Saturday with the FOX Big Noon Kickoff, No. 4 Michigan will open its Big Ten slate against undefeated Maryland.

Also on FOX, No. 15 Oregon heads to Pullman to take on unbeaten Washington State, while No. 6 Oklahoma battles Kansas State in the nightcap.

Meanwhile, on FS1, two undefeated schools that are known more for basketball — Kansas and Duke — face off in Lawrence.

But those are not the only big games we're keeping an eye on this week.

Here are the key stats to know for the marquee matchups in Week 4.

SATURDAY

Maryland (3-0) at No. 4 Michigan (3-0)

Noon ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app

6: Michigan has defeated Maryland six straight times and leads the all-time series 9-1.

8.14: Maryland is one of just three teams in the FBS averaging at least 8.14 yards per play (Ohio State 8.44, TCU 8.41).

40.3: Maryland is one of five Big Ten teams averaging at least 40 PPG. Michigan is among the others, leading the FBS in scoring offense at 55.3 PPG.

Greg China-Rose's journey to Maryland "Big Noon Kickoff" and Tom Rinaldi tell the story of Greg China-Rose's journey from walk-on to starter on Maryland's defensive line.

0: Michigan is the only Power 5 team to not allow any first-half points this season. The Wolverines have outscored their opponents 166-17, including 103-0 in the first half.

+149: Michigan’s +149 point differential is the best for any Big Ten team through three games since at least 2000, beating the previous top mark of +133 by Ohio State in 2016.

5.7: Michigan is fourth in the nation in scoring defense (5.7 PPG allowed).

Duke (3-0) at Kansas (3-0)

Noon ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app

40: In each of the three meetings between these schools, the winner had scored 40-plus points. Duke has won two of the three meetings, including 52-33 last season at home.

2018: Duke is 3-0 for the first time since 2018, when the Blue Devils started the season 4-0.

6: Duke is tied for first in the country with six fumble recoveries. The Blue Devils are tied for second in the ACC with a +1.67 turnover margin.

51.0: Kansas is fifth in the nation in scoring offense at 51.0 PPG (this total does not include non-offensive scores).

68.6%: The Jayhawks rank second in the country in third-down conversion percentage, trailing only Minnesota.

0: The Jayhawks' offensive line has not allowed a sack this season.

No. 5 Clemson (3-0) at No. 21 Wake Forest (3-0)

Noon ET

69-17-1: This is Clemson's record vs. Wake Forest, a series in which the Tigers have won 13 straight.

2008: Wake Forest last beat Clemson in 2008, in the last game for head coach Tommy Bowden. Dabo Swinney then took over as interim coach.

9: Clemson has won nine straight overall, the nation's longest active winning streak.

33-3: With a win, Swinney will be 33-3 all time against teams from the state of North Carolina.

36.2: Clemson has averaged 36.2 PPG during its current nine-game winning streak.

20-5: Wake Forest's record in September since the start of the 2016 season.

11: Wake Forest has won 11 straight games inside Truist Field, the longest home winning streak in program history.

No. 20 Florida (2-1) at No. 11 Tennessee (3-0)

3:30 p.m. ET

5: Florida has won five straight in this series, with Tennessee’s last win coming in 2016.

21: The Gators have held Tennessee to 21 or fewer points in five straight matchups.

6.4: Florida ranks second in the SEC and fifth in the FBS with 6.4 yards per carry.

426: Florida has not been shut out since 1988, 426 games in a row. That's an NCAA record and 56 games longer than any other team in the history of the sport.

6-1: Vols coach Josh Heupel is 6-1 against teams from Florida (0-1 vs. Florida, 3-0 vs. South Florida, 2-0 vs. FAU, 1-0 vs. Florida A&M).

52.0: Tennessee's offense leads the SEC and is fourth among FBS schools at 52.0 PPG. The Vols also lead the SEC in yards per game (553.7).

No. 22 Texas (2-1) at Texas Tech (2-1)

3:30 p.m. ET

54-17: Texas leads the all-time series 54-17, including a 70-35 victory last season at home.

5: Texas has won five Big 12 openers in a row.

20: Texas has held four straight opponents to 20 points or fewer, the longest streak since the first four games of the 2011 season. That includes a 20-19 loss to Alabama in Week 2.

6-3: Under coach Steve Sarkisian, Texas is 6-3 when a player rushes for at least 100 yards. The Longhorns are 7-1 when outgaining their opponent.

Top 25: Texas Tech is one of only two schools (Florida is the other) that will begin its season by facing three opponents ranked in the Top 25 of either of the two polls. The Red Raiders are looking to record multiple victories over Top-25 teams for the first time since 2012.

30: Texas Tech has held six straight opponents under 30 points, its longest streak since the 2007-08 season.

No. 15 Oregon (2-1) at Washington State (3-0)

4 p.m. ET on FOX

3: Oregon has won three straight in this series, which it leads 52-42-7.

94.4%: Oregon's 94.4% red-zone scoring percentage is the second-best in the Pac-12. However, the Ducks have also allowed 11 red-zone scoring drives this season (tied for second-most in the Pac-12).

6.31: The Ducks' opponents are averaging 6.31 yards per play, second-most in the Pac-12.

Breaking down Oregon's statement win over BYU RJ Young discusses Oregon's big victory over the BYU Cougars, including the performance of quarterback Bo Nix.

40+: Oregon has won 21 straight games when scoring at least 40 points and 11 straight when scoring first.

2017: The Cougars are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2017.

7: Washington State’s seven sacks last week tied for the seventh-most in the program's single-game history and most since 2017.

8: Washington State’s eight giveaways are tied for the most in the Pac-12 (Stanford). Of the teams with eight or more turnovers, Washington State is the only team that is undefeated.

No. 10 Arkansas (3-0) at No. 23 Texas A&M (2-1)

7 p.m. ET

42-33-3: Arkansas leads the all-time series 42-33-3, but before the Razorbacks' win last season, Texas A&M had won nine straight.

4-0: Arkansas is seeking to start 4-0 in back-to-back seasons for the first time since 1988-89.

7: Sam Pittman is the first Arkansas head coach since Lou Holtz (1977-78) to win his first seven games against non-conference opponents.

17: Arkansas leads the country in sacks with 17.

5: A victory against Arkansas would give A&M a home win over a top-10 team for a fifth consecutive season.

23-5: The Aggies are 23-5 at Kyle Field under coach Jimbo Fisher.

52.3: Texas A&M averages just 52.3 plays per game on offense, the fewest of any FBS team, and the only team averaging fewer than 55 plays per game.

Wisconsin (2-1) at No. 3 Ohio State (3-0)

7:30 p.m. ET

61-18-5: Ohio State leads the all-time series 61-18-5 and has not lost to Wisconsin since 2004, a stretch of eight games.

8.0: The Badgers are allowing just 8.0 points per game, eighth-best in the country.

17.3: The Badgers are third in scoring defense (17.3 PPG allowed) in six seasons under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.

Ohio State's C.J. Stroud dominates Toledo Buckeyes quarterback C.J. Stroud put on a clinic against the Toledo Rockets, passing for 367 yards and five touchdowns.

30: Wisconsin is 44-1 under coach Paul Chryst when scoring at least 30 points.

77: Ohio State’s 77 points and 763 yards against Toledo last week were both the highest for an Ohio State team in the Ryan Day era.

33-0: The Buckeyes have scored at least 30 points in 33 of 41 games under Day. They are undefeated in those games.

12: Ohio State's 12 touchdown passes is tied for the most in the country (Vanderbilt, Oklahoma State and Tulsa).

Kansas State (2-1) at No. 6 Oklahoma (3-0)

8 p.m. ET on FOX

77-21-4: Oklahoma has dominated the all-time series, though Kansas State has won two of the past three.

0: K-State and Oklahoma are among 16 teams yet to throw an interception this season.

128: Kansas State leads the nation in non-offensive touchdowns since 1999, seven more than the next closest team.

7: Through three games, K-State leads Power 5 programs with seven interceptions.

2: Oklahoma has lost only two of its past 14 Big 12 openers. Both came to Kansas State in Norman (24-19 in 2012 and 38-35 in 2020).

10.0: OU ranks 14th nationally by allowing just 10.0 PPG. The Sooners have allowed 30 total points, marking the first time since 2013 they've given up 30 or fewer over the first three games of a season.

14: Since 1999, the Sooners have won 14 Big 12 championships. They have only lost 11 home games in that span.

No. 7 USC (3-0) at Oregon State (3-0)

9:30 p.m. ET on PACN

63-12-4: USC has ruled this series all time, though Oregon State won 45-27 in L.A. last season.

+10: USC leads the FBS in turnover margin at +10 and has yet to turn it over this season.

7.96: USC’s 7.96 yards per play ranks fourth in the FBS.

1,142: The Trojans' defense has allowed the second-most yards in the Pac-12.

2012: The Beavers are seeking their first 4-0 start since 2012. They were last 3-0 in 2014.

7: Oregon State has won seven straight games at Reser Stadium. It's Oregon State's longest home streak since winning eight straight from 2007 to 2008.

100%: Oregon State is a perfect 14-for-14 in the red zone this season, the only Pac-12 team remaining at that mark.

Stanford (1-1) at No. 18 Washington (3-0)

10:30 p.m. ET on FS1 and the FOX Sports app

50/50: The overall series is tied 44-44-4, and Stanford has won six of the past 10 matchups.

29: Stanford has 29 wins against ranked opponents under coach David Shaw. Five of those have come against Washington.

14-7: Stanford's record under Shaw when coming off a bye.

14: Washington has scored on 14 of 16 first-half possessions so far this season.

388.7: Washington leads the Pac-12 and is second nationally in passing offense.

7: The Huskies have the most 30-plus-yard pass plays in the Pac-12.

10: Washington quarterback Michael Penix is second among FBS QBs with 10 passing TDs.

