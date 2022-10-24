College Football
College football odds Week 9: Top 25 early lines
1 hour ago

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) play at the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) in a Big Ten Conference East Division showdown at noon ET Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

There's also a raucous party set for Saturday as the Florida Gators (4-3) play the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville, Florida, in what's unofficially known as the world's largest outdoor cocktail party.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 9 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Virginia Tech at No. 24 North Carolina State (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: North Carolina State -13.5 (North Carolina State favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Virginia Tech covers)
Moneyline: North Carolina State -769 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Virginia Tech +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

Thu 11:30 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Virginia Tech Hokies
VT
24
North Carolina State Wolfpack
NCST

No. 14 Utah at Washington State (10 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Utah-8.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Washington State covers)
Moneyline: Utah -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Washington State +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Fri 2:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
14
Utah Utes
UTAH
Washington State Cougars
WSU

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State (noon, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -16 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 16 points, otherwise Penn State covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -714 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Penn State +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
2
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU
13
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia (noon, ESPN)

Point spread: TCU -7 (TCU favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)
Moneyline: TCU -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); West Virginia +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 69.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
7
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU
West Virginia Mountaineers
WVU

Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Syracuse -3 (Syracuse favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Notre Dame covers)
Moneyline: Syracuse -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Notre Dame +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND
16
Syracuse Orange
SYR

Florida at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -22.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Florida covers)
Moneyline: Georgia -1667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Florida +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Florida Gators
FLA
1
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA

No. 8 Oregon at California (3:30 p.m., TV TBD)

Point spread: Oregon -17.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise California covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); California +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
Oregon Ducks
ORE
California Golden Bears
CAL

Kansas State's Kade Warner pulls in WILD TD vs. TCU

Kansas State's Kade Warner pulls in WILD TD vs. TCU
Kade Warner helped the Kansas State Wildcats respond quickly to the TCU Horned Frogs, thanks to a WILD TD reception early in the first quarter. 

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State (3:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Kansas State -1.5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)
Moneyline: Kansas State -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Oklahoma State -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
9
Oklahoma State Cowboys
OKST
22
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE

No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: Wake Forest -5.5 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Louisville covers)
Moneyline: Wake Forest -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Louisville +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ACCN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
10
Wake Forest Demon Deacons
WAKE
Louisville Cardinals
LOU

No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Illinois -7.5 (Illinois favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)
Moneyline: Illinois -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Nebraska +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
17
Illinois Fighting Illini
ILL
Nebraska Cornhuskers
NEB

No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: UCF -1 (UCF favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Cincinnati covers)
Moneyline: UCF -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Cincinnati -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
20
Cincinnati Bearcats
CIN
UCF Knights
UCF

Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: South Carolina -5 (South Carolina favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Missouri covers)
Moneyline: South Carolina -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Missouri +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:00 PM
SECN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Missouri Tigers
MIZZOU
25
South Carolina Gamecocks
SCAR

No. 10 USC at Arizona (6 p.m., TV TBD)

Point spread: USC -15 (USC favored to win by more than 15 points, otherwise Arizona covers)
Moneyline: USC -714 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Arizona +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 75.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
PACN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
10
USC Trojans
USC
Arizona Wildcats
ARIZ

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Tennessee -12.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Kentucky cover)
Moneyline: Tennessee -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Kentucky +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 63 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
19
Kentucky Wildcats
UK
3
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Michigan -22 (Michigan favored to win by more than 22 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -1667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Michigan State +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Michigan State Spartans
MSU
4
Michigan Wolverines
MICH

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Ole Miss -3 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Texas A&M covers)
Moneyline: Ole Miss -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Texas A&M +115 to win (bet $10 to win $21XX.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
SECN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
15
Ole Miss Rebels
MISS
Texas A&M Aggies
TXA&M

Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: North Carolina -3.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Pittsburgh covers)
Moneyline: North Carolina -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Pittsburgh +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 12:00 AM
ACCN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Pittsburgh Panthers
PITT
21
North Carolina Tar Heels
UNC

Stanford at No. 12 UCLA (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: UCLA -16.5 (UCLA favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Stanford covers)
Moneyline: UCLA -714 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Stanford +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sun 2:30 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Stanford Cardinal
STAN
12
UCLA Bruins
UCLA

