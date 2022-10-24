College Football College football odds Week 9: Top 25 early lines 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes (7-0) play at the No. 13 Penn State Nittany Lions (6-1) in a Big Ten Conference East Division showdown at noon ET Saturday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

There's also a raucous party set for Saturday as the Florida Gators (4-3) play the No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs in Jacksonville, Florida, in what's unofficially known as the world's largest outdoor cocktail party.

Here's everything you need to know about the Top 25 college football odds for Week 9 — the point spread, moneyline and total Over/Under (with all college football odds via FOX Bet).

All times ET

THURSDAY'S GAMES

Virginia Tech at No. 24 North Carolina State (7:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: North Carolina State -13.5 (North Carolina State favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Virginia Tech covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina State -769 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.30 total); Virginia Tech +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40 points scored by both teams combined

No. 14 Utah at Washington State (10 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Utah-8.5 (Utah favored to win by more than 8.5 points, otherwise Washington State covers)

Moneyline: Utah -333 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13 total); Washington State +240 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $34 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

SATURDAY'S GAMES

No. 2 Ohio State at No. 13 Penn State (noon, FOX)

Point spread: Ohio State -16 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 16 points, otherwise Penn State covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -714 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Penn State +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

No. 7 TCU at West Virginia (noon, ESPN)

Point spread: TCU -7 (TCU favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)

Moneyline: TCU -278 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.60 total); West Virginia +205 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 69.5 points scored by both teams combined

Notre Dame at No. 16 Syracuse (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Syracuse -3 (Syracuse favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Notre Dame covers)

Moneyline: Syracuse -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Notre Dame +115 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $21.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47 points scored by both teams combined

Florida at No. 1 Georgia (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Georgia -22.5 (Georgia favored to win by more than 22.5 points, otherwise Florida covers)

Moneyline: Georgia -1667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Florida +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 Oregon at California (3:30 p.m., TV TBD)

Point spread: Oregon -17.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 17.5 points, otherwise California covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -909 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.10 total); California +500 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 9 Oklahoma State at No. 22 Kansas State (3:30 p.m., FOX)

Point spread: Kansas State -1.5 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 1.5 points, otherwise Oklahoma State covers)

Moneyline: Kansas State -120 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.33 total); Oklahoma State -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 57 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 Wake Forest at Louisville (3:30 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: Wake Forest -5.5 (Wake Forest favored to win by more than 5.5 points, otherwise Louisville covers)

Moneyline: Wake Forest -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Louisville +170 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 62.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 17 Illinois at Nebraska (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Illinois -7.5 (Illinois favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: Illinois -303 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $13.30 total); Nebraska +225 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $32.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 51 points scored by both teams combined

No. 20 Cincinnati at UCF (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: UCF -1 (UCF favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise Cincinnati covers)

Moneyline: UCF -118 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $18.47 total); Cincinnati -105 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55.5 points scored by both teams combined

Missouri at No. 25 South Carolina (4 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: South Carolina -5 (South Carolina favored to win by more than 5 points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: South Carolina -227 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $14.41 total); Missouri +175 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $27.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 47.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 10 USC at Arizona (6 p.m., TV TBD)

Point spread: USC -15 (USC favored to win by more than 15 points, otherwise Arizona covers)

Moneyline: USC -714 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Arizona +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 75.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 19 Kentucky at No. 3 Tennessee (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Tennessee -12.5 (Tennessee favored to win by more than 12.5 points, otherwise Kentucky cover)

Moneyline: Tennessee -500 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Kentucky +300 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 63 points scored by both teams combined

Michigan State at No. 4 Michigan (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Michigan -22 (Michigan favored to win by more than 22 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -1667 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $10.60 total); Michigan State +750 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 15 Ole Miss at Texas A&M (7:30 p.m., SEC Network)

Point spread: Ole Miss -3 (Ole Miss favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Texas A&M covers)

Moneyline: Ole Miss -149 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $17.71 total); Texas A&M +115 to win (bet $10 to win $21XX.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Pittsburgh at No. 21 North Carolina (8 p.m., ACC Network)

Point spread: North Carolina -3.5 (North Carolina favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Pittsburgh covers)

Moneyline: North Carolina -167 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $15.99 total); Pittsburgh +130 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $23 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

Stanford at No. 12 UCLA (10:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: UCLA -16.5 (UCLA favored to win by more than 16.5 points, otherwise Stanford covers)

Moneyline: UCLA -714 favorites to win (bet $10 to win $11.40 total); Stanford +450 underdogs to win (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 64.5 points scored by both teams combined

