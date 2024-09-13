College Football 2024 College Football Week 3 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Sep. 13, 2024 9:29 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

College football Week 3 is here!

Just like last year, we are going to do weekly picks posts and have a gambling show . Hope you're as excited about this season as we are!

As always, I look forward to sharing my best football bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you all throughout the season.

So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games, I've got you covered.

Let's have some fun and, hopefully, make some money.

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 3.

Record

Last Week: 3-2

Season: 6-4

(All times ET)

Saturday, Sept. 14

UTSA @ No. 3 Texas (7 p.m., ESPN)

This is just a terrible spot for Texas. The Longhorns blew out Michigan in Ann Arbor last week, while UTSA was embarrassed by Texas State. Good luck to Steve Sarkisian and staff getting Texas ready for an overmatched opponent which itself will be out for a bit of respect and saving face after a 49-10 loss. Texas will win, but 35 is a lot of points.

PICK: UTSA (+35.5) to lose by fewer than 36 points, or win outright

Tulane @ No. 15 Oklahoma (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Tulane didn’t get much help from the officials last week against Kansas State in a game the Green Wave easily could have won. Quarterback Darian Mensah is legit, and while the Sooners defense has looked good so far, it has been against two terrible offenses in Temple and Houston. I had the Cougars plus the huge number last week, but I never expected them to have a chance to win the game in the fourth quarter. The OU offense is a big concern given the line struggles and WR shortage. Jon Sumrall’s team — at minimum — will hang around here.

PICK: Tulane (+13.5) to lose by fewer than 14 points, or win outright

BYU @ Wyoming (9 p.m., CBSS)

BYU won an ugly, turnover-filled game at SMU last week, which I feel was more an indictment of SMU. The Ponies have an unsettled QB situation and just couldn’t finish drives against BYU, which wasn’t great offensively either. Wyoming is 0-2, but I’ll take the glass half-full approach here. The Cowboys' season-opening loss was at Arizona State, which might not be as bad as people think, and then home against Idaho, which had a chance to win at Autzen. In a game that’s expected to be low-scoring, I’ll take the double-digit home dog.

PICK: Wyoming (+11.5) to lose by fewer than 12 points, or win outright

Coastal Carolina @ Temple (2 p.m., ESPN+)

In two games, Temple has scored 14 points and combined for 26 turnovers (9) and penalties (17). So, of course, I’m taking the Owls this week against Coastal, which I think has some defensive problems which will be revealed as the season continues.

PICK: Temple (+17.5) to lose by fewer than 18 points, or win outright

Kennesaw State @ San Jose State (7 p.m., TruTV)

The Spartans beat Air Force last week, but I think that was more about Air Force being inept on offense, partially due to Ken Niumatulolo being so familiar with it. Kennesaw has offensive concerns of its own but hung around with UTSA in the opener before getting blown out by a deeper, more athletic UL Lafayette team. But getting close to 20 the week after Coach Ken’s side just upset an academy? Sign me up.

PICK: Kennesaw State (+19) to lose by fewer than 19 points, or win outright

UNLV @ Kansas (7 p.m., ESPN)

Kansas’ offense has not looked as fast or as explosive this season with Jalon Daniels at QB and the absence of Andy Kotelnicki and Matt Lubick on the staff. I trust Barry Odom to come up with a plan to keep it in check here as well.

PICK: Under 58 points scored by both teams combined

No. 18 Notre Dame @ Purdue (3:30 p.m., CBS)

I don’t think Purdue is going to score much. And after an embarrassing offensive performance last week against NIU, I’d be surprised if the Irish didn't just lean on the running game to get some confidence in its young offensive line and do enough to get out of West Lafayette with a win.

PICK: Under 47 points scored by both teams combined

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE:

Memphis +220

Florida +150

Tulane +450

FIU +175

Wyoming +320

Kennesaw State +750

BEAR BYTES

Now that I've given you my best bets for Week 3 games, it's time to have a little fun with my "Bear Bytes."

These little "bytes," as I call them, are just nuggets that give you some entertaining talking points to pull from as you watch the football festivities with friends and family or banter with your coworkers at the water cooler.

No. 4 Alabama @ Wisconsin (noon, FOX and the FOX Sports App)

This is just the second time in the last 51 home games that Wisconsin is an underdog. In the Badgers' last 104 home games, they have been a home ‘dog just three times, all against Ohio State. It’s the first time since 2008 Wisconsin is a home ’dog against someone not named Ohio State.

Can Kalen DeBoer lead the Tide to a win in his first road game as HC?

Washington State @ Washington (3:30 p.m., Peacock)

Last year snapped an eight-year run where the favorite covered in the Apple Cup.

Texas A&M @ Florida (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Florida has lost each of its last three home games vs. Power 4 teams. It hasn’t lost four straight home games vs. Power 4 conference teams since 1979.

No. 18 Notre Dame @ Purdue (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Under Marcus Freeman, Notre Dame has been a double-digit favorite 13 times. The Irish have lost three of them outright. In 70 games as a double-digit favorite under Brian Kelly, the Irish went 67-3, including wins in each of the final 36 games when Kelly was head coach.

No. 1 Georgia @ Kentucky (7:30 p.m., ABC)

In the last seven meetings, Georgia has outscored Kentucky 208-65 and UK hasn’t scored more than 17 points in any game. The Cats were held to six or fewer in three of them.

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

