College Football 2024 college football rankings: Joel Klatt's top 10 teams after Week 4 Updated Sep. 24, 2024 7:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Another great weekend of college football is officially in the books.

Michigan welcomed USC to the Big Ten in a thrilling game. Colorado had one of the most dramatic wins of the season, with Shedeur Sanders completing a Hail Mary touchdown pass before winning in overtime against Baylor. Illinois upset Nebraska on the road, while Clemson and Iowa looked dominant.

I shared my thoughts on each of those games in the most recent episode of the "Joel Klatt Show." Here, I'll rank my top 10 teams in the nation as we're through the first four weeks of the season.

Let's get to it!

ADVERTISEMENT

1. Texas (Last week: 1)

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Louisiana-Monroe, 51-3

Regardless if it's Quinn Ewers or Arch Manning starting, I really believe in Texas' quarterbacks. This team really has no questions at quarterback with Manning stepping right in and leading the charge for the Longhorns over the past two weeks. Remember, I also had Ewers as my top early Heisman favorite before his injury.

Texas can play elite enough no matter who is under center. I really like the Longhorns' offensive line play, and I remain impressed with their defense. That unit was great in its win over Michigan in Week 2, and it has only allowed 10 points in the two games since then.

2. Ohio State (Last week: 2)

Record: 3-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Marshall, 49-14

I made the trip to Columbus this weekend for "Big Noon Kickoff," calling Ohio State's win over Marshall. What impressed me the most with Ohio State was its culture. Being around the Buckeyes over the weekend, they're very similar to my top-ranked team. They're very bought in, with a lot of veteran players who have purposeful urgency. In fact, Ohio State might have the edge in that regard because it has more veteran players.

On the field, what impressed me more than anything was Ohio State's two running backs, Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson. They're elite players, and you're starting to see offensive coordinator Chip Kelly make his mark with this run game. You're starting to see some run game schematics and style that Ohio State didn't have before, such as inside counters and little delayed gap schemes. This stuff is excellent and tough to stop for a defense. Dealing with these guys isn't going to be easy, as they're rushing for a combined 181 yards per game on 9.0 yards per carry.

Ohio State RB Quinshon Judkins rushed for 173 yards and two touchdowns in Week 4.

Ohio State's receivers are also ridiculous. They're the best in the country and the fourth-best receiver in that room is probably a No. 1 receiver for every other program in the country, except for maybe six.

If there are concerns with Ohio State, I don't think its pass rush was great Saturday. Marshall QB Stone Earle was able to get loose a couple of times. We'll see if that becomes a thing moving forward, because I think Ohio State's front is great.

The other concern I had is how well QB Will Howard would play in a big moment, especially there. He made a mistake after the game when he said something along the lines of, "Nobody's going to complain about a 49-14 win." Welcome to Columbus, Will. They will complain about a 49-14 win if they don't feel like it was up to standard. Howard's interception wasn't great, and Buckeyes fans will tell you that they have some questions about the quarterback position.

Those questions are why I have Texas at No. 1 and Ohio State at No. 2. Don't get it twisted though, Ohio State is a fantastic team. I think that the defense is going to play some lights-out football.

Marshall Thundering Herd vs. No. 3 Ohio State Buckeyes

3. Miami (Fla.) (Last week: 3)

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated USF, 50-15

Miami is a national championship contender. QB Cam Ward is playing with some swag for the Hurricanes, throwing for 404 yards and three touchdowns Saturday. He also became the betting favorite for the Heisman Trophy following his stellar performance, throwing for 1,439 yards, 14 touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season. Miami has scored at least 40 points in each of its first four games and has allowed 17 points or fewer per game so far this season.

4. Tennessee (Last week: 4)

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Oklahoma, 25-15

Tennessee made a huge statement in its win at Oklahoma. The game didn't feel as close as the final score indicated. The only reason why that score was that close was the Sooners' elite defense. I was very impressed with that defense because I love Tennessee's offense.

The Vols are impressive. They were up 22-3 at the start of the fourth quarter. Their defense is stifling and is one of the best in the country, especially after watching their film. They jump between man and zone coverage, between pressure and drop eight. I love their schematics. I loved their game plan on Saturday. They've got absolute men on the defensive line that were just mauling the Sooners' offensive line.

Tennessee is great, and that's without mentioning its quarterback, Nico Iamaleava. He played really well for a young player making his first true road start. I told you he was going to turn the ball over when I previewed this game last week. He lost two fumbles in the win, but he has got that out of his system now. He was 13-of-21 for 194 yards and a touchdown — and I think that's one of the worst games he'll play this year. Yet, Tennessee won against an elite defense.

Tennessee QB Nico Iamaleava has thrown for 892 yards, seven touchdowns and two interceptions so far this season.

So, where does that leave us with Tennessee? This team has an incredible defense with a QB that looks highly impressive. Even though it was one of his worst games of the season, Iamaleava was throwing seeds in Saturday's game. His touchdown pass got me out of my seat as a former quarterback. You don't see that at this level. Tennessee is an elite team, and it's now time to call it what it is: a national title contender. That was as impressive of a win as you can get on Saturday.

5. Georgia (Last week: 5)

Record: 3-0

Week 4 result: N/A

I've gotten a lot of flak for putting Georgia at No. 5 the past two weeks. Everyone else in the top four has shown a higher level of play than Georgia has so far though. When we last saw the Bulldogs, they had a narrow 13-12 win at Kentucky in Week 3. I stated my concerns about Georgia's recent injuries and its upcoming schedule last week when I ranked the top eight teams in each power conference.

6. Alabama (Last week: 6)

Record: 3-0

Week 4 result: N/A

Alabama is a very good team. I just have one big concern: I think its defense is going to start giving up some big plays soon. The big plays have been there to be had for opposing offenses when I've watched the film. South Florida and Wisconsin just weren't able to connect or execute on those big plays. There were open receivers running by the secondary in the film that I watched. Senior defensive back Malachi Moore is the only player who isn't a transfer or a freshman in that secondary, too. I love Alabama's offensive line and QB Jalen Milroe. Kalen DeBoer has a really good squad in Tuscaloosa, and that team might be one of the six elite teams in the country.

7. Ole Miss (Last week: 8)

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Georgia Southern, 52-13

Senior QB Jaxson Dart is really good. Ole Miss doesn't have a difficult schedule this season, at least relative to other SEC teams, but I've stated my belief in the Rebels since spring ball — and they haven't done anything to disprove that thought so far. Ole Miss has won its first four games by an average of 49.5 points.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart has thrown for 1,552 yards, 15 touchdowns and two interceptions in four games.

8. Penn State (Last week: 9)

Record: 3-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Kent State, 56-0

I think this is a good Penn State team, but I'd still love to see a little more from James Franklin's group. I'm encouraged by the play of junior QB Drew Allar, who has thrown for 729 yards and eight touchdowns compared to just one interception through three games. I'm also encouraged by the run game and some of the explosiveness, which is why they're here at No. 8.

Kent State Golden Flashes vs. No. 10 Penn State Nittany Lions Highlights

9. Oregon (Last week: 10)

Record: 3-0

Week 4 result: N/A

Welcome to the party of elite status, Oregon! Oregon had a bye this week following that dominant performance on the road in a rivalry game against Oregon State in Week 3. I think Oregon might make a little bit of a run here. This is a team that could be on the rise, especially if Dillon Gabriel continues to impress under center for the Ducks.

10. Utah (Last week: Unranked)

Record: 4-0

Week 4 result: Defeated Oklahoma State , 22-19

How about Utah? QB Cam Rising was a game-time decision this past weekend and ended up not playing due to a right-hand injury. Freshman Isaac Wilson made his second career start in Rising's absence, and what did the Utes do on Saturday? They rolled into Stillwater and got a massive win on the road over Oklahoma State.

The way Kansas State got beat like a drum against BYU might mean that the two best teams in the Big 12 are in Utah. But the Utes are sitting in the driver's seat now for the Big 12 title.

No. 12 Utah Utes vs. No. 14 Oklahoma State Cowboys Highlights

Joel Klatt is FOX Sports' lead college football game analyst and the host of the podcast " The Joel Klatt Show. " Follow him at @joelklatt and subscribe to the "Joel Klatt Show" on YouTube .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share