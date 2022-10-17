North Carolina takes top spot in preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball poll
The Associated Press revealed its 2022-23 preseason top 25 men's basketball poll — and one team in particular is making headlines Monday.
North Carolina starts the season in the No. 1 spot — ahead of Gonzaga — for the 10th time, breaking a tie with Duke for the most in the history of the AP Top 25.
Here is a look at the complete AP Top 25 preseason poll, with last year’s final ranking — if any — in parentheses:
1. North Carolina
2. Gonzaga (1)
3. Houston (15)
4. Kentucky (7)
5. Kansas (3)
5. Baylor (4)
7. Duke (9)
8. UCLA (11)
9. Creighton
10. Arkansas (17)
11. Tennessee (5)
12. Texas (25)
13. Indiana
14. TCU
15. Auburn (8)
16. Villanova (6)
17. Arizona (2)
18. Virginia
19. San Diego State
20. Alabama
21. Oregon
22. Michigan
23. Illinois (19)
24. Dayton
25. Texas Tech (12)
Others receiving votes: Texas A&M (112), UConn (101), Miami (66), Purdue (56), Saint Louis (36), Michigan State (35), Florida State (32), Xavier (29), Wyoming (25), Ohio State (23), Iowa (13), Rutgers (four), USC (three), Florida (three), Toledo (one), UAB (one), Memphis (one), Virginia Tech (one) and Notre Dame (one).