North Carolina takes top spot in preseason AP Top 25 men's basketball poll

The Associated Press revealed its 2022-23 preseason top 25 men's basketball poll — and one team in particular is making headlines Monday.

North Carolina starts the season in the No. 1 spot — ahead of Gonzaga — for the 10th time, breaking a tie with Duke for the most in the history of the AP Top 25.

Here is a look at the complete AP Top 25 preseason poll, with last year’s final ranking — if any — in parentheses:

1. North Carolina

2. Gonzaga (1)

3. Houston (15)

4. Kentucky (7)

5. Kansas (3)

5. Baylor (4)

7. Duke (9)

8. UCLA (11)

9. Creighton

10. Arkansas (17)

11. Tennessee (5)

12. Texas (25)

13. Indiana

14. TCU

15. Auburn (8)

16. Villanova (6)

17. Arizona (2)

18. Virginia

19. San Diego State

20. Alabama

21. Oregon

22. Michigan

23. Illinois (19)

24. Dayton

25. Texas Tech (12)

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M (112), UConn (101), Miami (66), Purdue (56), Saint Louis (36), Michigan State (35), Florida State (32), Xavier (29), Wyoming (25), Ohio State (23), Iowa (13), Rutgers (four), USC (three), Florida (three), Toledo (one), UAB (one), Memphis (one), Virginia Tech (one) and Notre Dame (one).

