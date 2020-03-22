With the NBA, NHL, NASCAR and other major sports leagues and sporting events suspended or canceled, what better time to take a look back at some iconic sports moments? Each day, we’ll deliver One Thing to Watch.

There might not be a greater display of a player being so much widely better than his peers than Wayne Gretzky compared to every other NHL player.

Players like Mario Lemieux, Steve Yzerman, Sidney Crosby, and Alex Ovechkin have all had periods of dominance in the sport but they don’t come close to Gretzky’s reign.

Never forget Wayne Gretzky scored 92 GOALS in a single season. 😳@EdmontonOilers | #TheGreatOne pic.twitter.com/epQIFqf9eF — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) March 17, 2020

By 1988 Gretzky had already accumulated four Stanley Cup titles and a record nine Hart Memorial trophies.

He already had claim to being the greatest hockey player ever well before 1994, but on March 21 of that year he completely ended the debate by tying Gordie Howe’s NHL record of 801 career goals.

Gretzky didn’t just stop there. He would blow past the record before his career ended, putting the record at 894 career made goals.

You’re never supposed to say never, but that is a number that might never be topped.

He was so great it takes two videos to document every goal he scored.

For some of the best goals in the first video go to the 3:38 mark, 4:18 mark, 6:20 Mark, 9:20 mark, and 13:24 mark.

For some of the best from the second video go to the 2:12 mark, 2:45 mark, 4:02 mark, 7:27 mark, and the 8:45 mark.

Long live the great one.