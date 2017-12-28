Vegas beats Anaheim, wins fifth in a row (Dec 27, 2017)

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) Cody Eakin broke a tie with a goal in the second period and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Anaheim Ducks 4-1 on Wednesday night.

The victory for the Golden Knights was their fifth in a row and their 10th straight game where they have picked up at least a point. That established an NHL record for the longest such run by a team in its inaugural season, eclipsing the mark of nine contests set by the Panthers in 1993-94 (5-0-4).

The loss for the Ducks broke a stretch of two straight wins as they start three straight games at home following a six-game road-trip.

Article continues below ...

Golden Knights goaltender Malcolm Subban made 27 saves in the win, while Ducks netminder John Gibson made 24 stops in the loss.

After a slow first period where they were outshot 15-8, the Golden Knights took over in the second and third.

At the 15:12 mark of the second period, Eakin blasted out of the penalty box, beat Ducks defenseman Hampus Lindholm down the ice and then Gibson through the netminder’s legs to give the Golden Knights a 2-1 lead.

Then 28 seconds into the third, Golden Knights forward William Karlsson took a feed from Jonathan Marchessault and buried a shot past Gibson to put the game at 3-1 in favor of Vegas. Golden Knights forward David Perron scored the empty netter in the final two minutes.

After going down early and being outplayed for most of the first period, a familiar face to Anaheim knotted the game up to send Vegas moving forward.

Former Duck Shea Theodore knotted the game at 1-1 when he skated off the point and fired a shot high to the stick side of Gibson at the 17:50 mark of the first period. For Theodore, that was his second goal and sixth point in his last three games.

At the 1:40 mark of the first period, Ducks forward Rickard Rakell took a feed from Jacob Silfverberg and buried the puck past Subban high to the goaltender’s stick side to open the scoring.

NOTES: Ducks forward Ryan Kesler played in his first game of the season following summer hip surgery. He was held without a point and took three shots on goal. … Referee Dan O’Rourke took part in his 1,000th NHL game.

UP NEXT

Ducks: The Calgary Flames visit the Honda Center on Friday, their first game in the building since ending a 29-game losing streak there.

Golden Knights: The Golden Knights head down the freeway to take on the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday in a back-to-back.