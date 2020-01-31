New Jersey hosts Dallas after Zacha’s 2-goal game

Dallas Stars (28-18-4, third in the Central Division) vs. New Jersey Devils (18-24-8, eighth in the Metropolitan Division)

Newark, New Jersey; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: New Jersey hosts the Dallas Stars after Pavel Zacha scored two goals in the Devils’ 6-5 shootout loss to the Predators.

The Devils are 7-9-8 at home. New Jersey averages 10.3 penalty minutes per game, the fourth-most in the league. Wayne Simmonds leads the team serving 56 total minutes.

The Stars are 12-10-2 on the road. Dallas has given up 28 power-play goals, killing 83% of opponent chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 10, Dallas won 2-0.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kyle Palmieri leads the Devils with 33 points, scoring 17 goals and registering 16 assists. Will Butcher has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for New Jersey.

Alexander Radulov leads the Stars with 15 goals and has recorded 30 points. Jamie Benn has five goals and one assist over the last 10 games for Dallas.

LAST 10 GAMES: Stars: 6-4-0, averaging 2.4 goals, 3.9 assists, 3.5 penalties and 9.7 penalty minutes while allowing 2.3 goals per game with a .922 save percentage.

Devils: 3-5-2, averaging three goals, 5.1 assists, 3.7 penalties and 10.8 penalty minutes while giving up four goals per game with a .883 save percentage.

INJURIES: Devils: Louis Domingue: day to day (lower body).

Stars: Miro Heiskanen: out (concussion).