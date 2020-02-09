Kucherov and the Lightning visit the Blue Jackets

Tampa Bay Lightning (35-15-5, second in the Atlantic Division) vs. Columbus Blue Jackets (30-17-9, third in the Metropolitan Division)

Columbus, Ohio; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Nikita Kucherov leads Tampa Bay into a matchup with Columbus. He ranks 10th in the league with 67 points, scoring 25 goals and totaling 42 assists.

The Blue Jackets are 22-7-6 in conference play. Columbus averages 3.0 penalties per game, the fewest in the NHL. Pierre-Luc Dubois leads them averaging 0.3.

The Lightning are 16-2-0 against opponents from the Atlantic Division. Tampa Bay has scored 197 goals and ranks second in the NHL averaging 3.6 goals per game. Steven Stamkos leads the team with 26.

The teams face off Monday for the first time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dubois leads the Blue Jackets with 42 points, scoring 17 goals and registering 25 assists. Nick Foligno has recorded four assists over the last 10 games for Columbus.

Kucherov has collected 67 total points while scoring 25 goals and totaling 42 assists for the Lightning. Stamkos has scored nine goals over the last 10 games for Tampa Bay.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lightning: 8-1-1, averaging 3.6 goals, 6.4 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while allowing two goals per game with a .933 save percentage.

Blue Jackets: 8-1-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 3.4 assists, 2.2 penalties and 5.4 penalty minutes while giving up 1.3 goals per game with a .956 save percentage.

INJURIES: Blue Jackets: Joonas Korpisalo: out (lower body), Alexander Wennberg: out (upper body).

Lightning: Jan Rutta: out (lower body), Ryan McDonagh: out (lower body).