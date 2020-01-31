Kane and the Blackhawks visit the Coyotes

Chicago Blackhawks (24-21-6, sixth in the Central Division) vs. Arizona Coyotes (26-21-6, fourth in the Pacific Division)

Glendale, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Patrick Kane leads Chicago into a matchup against Arizona. He’s ninth in the NHL with 63 points, scoring 25 goals and recording 38 assists.

The Coyotes are 16-12-5 against conference opponents. Arizona has scored 32 power-play goals, converting on 19.8% of chances.

The Blackhawks are 6-7-2 against opponents from the Central Division. Chicago has scored 24 power-play goals, converting on 15.6% of chances.

In their last meeting on Dec. 12, Arizona won 5-2. Vinnie Hinostroza recorded a team-high 3 points for the Coyotes.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Dvorak leads the Coyotes with a plus-eight in 53 games played this season. Taylor Hall has totaled five goals and six assists over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Kane leads the Blackhawks with 25 goals and has recorded 63 points. Jonathan Toews has recorded 16 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.7 goals, 6.5 assists, 2.9 penalties and 5.8 penalty minutes while allowing 2.6 goals per game with a .914 save percentage.

Coyotes: 3-5-2, averaging 2.8 goals, 4.8 assists, 3.3 penalties and 6.6 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

INJURIES: Coyotes: Oliver Ekman-Larsson: day to day (lower body).

Blackhawks: None listed.