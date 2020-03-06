Detroit plays Chicago, looks to end home slide

Chicago Blackhawks (31-28-8, seventh in the Central Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (15-48-5, eighth in the Atlantic Division)

Detroit; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Detroit takes on Chicago looking to stop its four-game home skid.

The Red Wings are 10-22-2 at home. Detroit scores 2.0 goals per game, the fewest in the league. Dylan Larkin leads the team with 18 total goals.

The Blackhawks are 16-15-4 on the road. Chicago has converted on 15% of power-play opportunities, recording 31 power-play goals.

In their last meeting on Jan. 5, Chicago won 4-2.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larkin leads the Red Wings with 31 assists and has collected 49 points this season. Anthony Mantha has three goals and four assists over the last 10 games for Detroit.

Patrick Kane has recorded 81 total points while scoring 30 goals and totaling 51 assists for the Blackhawks. Dominik Kubalik has scored seven goals over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blackhawks: 6-4-0, averaging 3.8 goals, 6.1 assists, 3.2 penalties and 6.4 penalty minutes while allowing 3.1 goals per game with a .917 save percentage.

Red Wings: 1-8-1, averaging 1.6 goals, 2.5 assists, four penalties and 9.1 penalty minutes while giving up 3.8 goals per game with a .880 save percentage.

INJURIES: Red Wings: Adam Erne: out (upper body).

Blackhawks: Zack Smith: out for season (back).