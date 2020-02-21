Canadiens visit the Senators after overtime win

Montreal Canadiens (28-27-8, fifth in the Atlantic Division) vs. Ottawa Senators (21-29-11, seventh in the Atlantic Division)

Ottawa, Ontario; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Montreal visits the Ottawa Senators after the Canadiens defeated Washington 4-3 in overtime.

The Senators are 8-8-5 in division matchups. Ottawa averages 9.8 penalty minutes per game, the fifth-most in the league. Brady Tkachuk leads the team serving 85 total minutes.

The Canadiens are 8-11-2 against the rest of their division. Montreal has scored 33 power-play goals, converting on 19.5% of chances.

In their last meeting on Jan. 11, Montreal won 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jean-Gabriel Pageau leads the Senators with 24 goals and has collected 40 points. Tkachuk has totaled six assists over the last 10 games for Ottawa.

Tomas Tatar leads the Canadiens with 21 goals and has 55 points. Nicholas Suzuki has three goals and five assists over the last 10 games for Montreal.

LAST 10 GAMES: Canadiens: 4-5-1, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.1 assists, 3.5 penalties and 7.6 penalty minutes while giving up three goals per game with a .897 save percentage.

Senators: 3-5-2, averaging 2.3 goals, 3.6 assists, 3.8 penalties and 10.9 penalty minutes while giving up 3.2 goals per game with a .903 save percentage.

INJURIES: Senators: Mark Borowiecki: day to day (personal).

Canadiens: Xavier Ouellet: day to day (upper body), Victor Mete: day to day (lower-body).