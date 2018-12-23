Pats’ Rob Gronkowski active despite sore back, ankle

Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Gurley is out against the Arizona Cardinals because of a knee injury.

Gurley did not practice on Thursday, but said he expected to play in Sunday’s game despite knee inflammation that flared up last week against Philadelphia.

Gurley leads the NFL with 21 combined rushing and receiving touchdowns for the Rams (11-3), who have already clinched the NFC West.

Los Angeles coach Sean McVay said earlier this week that he would consider resting Gurley for the playoffs, even with the Rams on a two-game losing streak and trying to secure a first-round bye.

Gurley is the NFL’s second-leading rusher with 1,251 yards.

The Saints’ Austin Carr is the odd man out in New Orleans’ receiver group after Ted Ginn returned this week from an arthroscopic knee procedure that kept him out injured more than half the season. Left tackle Terron Armstead also makes a timely return to the lineup from his chest injury while fellow tackle Jermon Bushrod sits out with a sore hamstring.

For Pittsburgh, receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster is active after being listed as questionable because of a sore groin that limited him in practice this week.

Here’s the full list of inactives for Sunday’s games: