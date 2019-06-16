Nationals take Godley deep 3 times in 10-3 win over Diamondbacks
Video Details
- Anthony Rendon
- Arizona Diamondbacks
- FOX Sports Arizona
- Kurt Suzuki
- Matt Adams
- MLB
- NL
- NL East
- NL West
- Washington Nationals
-
Matt Adams, Kurt Suzuki and Anthony Rendon all go deep off Zach Godley to help the Nationals blow out the Diamondbacks 10-3.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618