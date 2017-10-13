XTRA Point: Orange Carpet with Ducks

Walk the Orange Carpet with XTRA Point and the Ducks at Honda Center.

More FOX Sports West Videos

XTRA Point: Orange Carpet with Ducks

XTRA Point: Orange Carpet with Ducks

15 mins ago

The Anaheim Ducks explain some hockey slang

The Anaheim Ducks explain some hockey slang

1 hr ago

Rocky Long discusses the emotions in Las Vegas prior to kickoff

Rocky Long discusses the emotions in Las Vegas prior to kickoff

1 hr ago

Matt Leinart's Heisman Hopefuls: Week 7

Matt Leinart's Heisman Hopefuls: Week 7

2 hours ago

Doc Rivers on the Clippers performance against the Kings

Doc Rivers on the Clippers performance against the Kings

13 hours ago

Wesley Johnson on court postgame interview

Wesley Johnson on court postgame interview

14 hours ago

More FOX Sports West Videos»