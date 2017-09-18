Skip Bayless: ‘My Cowboys were not ready!’ against the Broncos

Skip Bayless tells Shannon Sharpe that the Dallas Cowboys were not prepared to play the Denver Broncos, blaming their loss in part on Mile High Stadium which Skip says is the toughest place to play in the NFL.

More Undisputed Videos

Skip Bayless reveals Sean Payton's biggest mistake from Sunday's loss to the Patriots

Skip Bayless reveals Sean Payton's biggest mistake from Sunday's loss to the Patriots

15 mins ago

Skip Bayless: 'My Cowboys were not ready!' against the Broncos

Skip Bayless: 'My Cowboys were not ready!' against the Broncos

1 hr ago

Shannon Sharpe: 'When you go to Mile High, that's where dreams go to die'

Shannon Sharpe: 'When you go to Mile High, that's where dreams go to die'

1 hr ago

Lil Wayne: 'The Pats are going to have a rough season, Tom is winding down - it's only a reality'

Lil Wayne: 'The Pats are going to have a rough season, Tom is winding down - it's only a reality'

2 days ago

Lil Wayne explains his love for the Green Bay Packers

Lil Wayne explains his love for the Green Bay Packers

2 days ago

Shannon recaps Deshaun Watson's night: There are not many QBs, maybe Cam, that can make that run

Shannon recaps Deshaun Watson's night: There are not many QBs, maybe Cam, that can make that run

3 days ago

More Undisputed Videos»