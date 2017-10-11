Show Transcript Hide Transcript

- You've been in these big series before. When you go in as a favorite and you're in the deciding game, is it unfair for me to say they're a little tight in the Indians dugout tonight, a little tight?

- When you've got guys like Francisco Lindor, Jason Kipnis, I mean it's never-- it's never tight in that locker room. These guys are ready for this. I think kind of one of the things that is going on just with Corey Kluber taking the mound, he has not had two back-to-back bad starts in like 100 years. He's the guy that you want on the mound if you're Cleveland right now.

Hey, the Yankees right now, they are a little ahead of schedule. But I know from being a New York Yankee that regardless of what kind of team you're on, if you're a New York Yankee fan, you expect this team to win. We've talked about it before. Cashman made those great moves bringing over Sonny Gray and Garcia as well.

Hey, they've gotten to this point right now. Hey, they've got to take the chance right now. And the one great thing too that I always thought that as a home team in a clinching game, in a game five clinching game, the home team is only 11 and 16. I thought there would be way more of an advantage being at home because I know-- I mean I like to still call it The Jake-- when The Jake gets rocking and rolling, man, and you get that crowd on your side, it's going to be real, real tough for the Yankees to get things going.