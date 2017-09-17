Luke Rockhold called out this fighter after defeating David Branch at UFC Pittsburgh
But it's probably not who you might think.
More UFC Videos
Luke Rockhold called out this fighter after defeating David Branch at UFC Pittsburgh
Just now
Former champ Luke Rockhold submits David Branch by strikes in his return at UFC Pittsburgh
2 hours ago
"Platinum" Mike Perry with the dominant finish over Alex Reyes
2 hours ago
Anthony Smith TKOs Hector Lombard | UFC FIGHT NIGHT
3 hours ago
Gregor Gillespie submits Jason Gonzalez in wild UFC Fight Night bout
3 hours ago
Kamaru Usman puts the entire welterweight division on notice after KO win: 'I'm a problem'
4 hours ago
More UFC Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED