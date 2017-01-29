Valentina Shevchenko dances her butt off after beating Julianna Pena

Valentina Shevchenko earned her third straight UFC win on Saturday night, beating Julianna Pena via armbar in the second round of their main event fight at UFC Denver.

Following the potential title-shot clinching win, Shevchenko did what any other normal human being would do after such an accomplishment. She danced, and she danced hard.

Valentina Shevchenko showed off some pretty sweet dance moves after her win over Julianna Peña. pic.twitter.com/2zOBwTAFaV — AtTheBuzzer (@TheBuzzerOnFOX) January 29, 2017

Shevchenko just poured her heart into almost 10 minutes of straight war with Pena but still had enough energy to break out that sick jig. “Bullet” has actually done this dance many, many times before during her long Muay Thai career but decided to save it for only her best UFC performances.

“About the dance, the music was my walk-out music, it’s [called] Lezginka,” Shevchenko said at the post-fight presser. “Usually when I had my Muay Thai competition, I every time would walk to the ring with the music and the dance together. But in MMA fights, I focus more on the fight and after the fight — if it’s very good fight — I can dance.”

If Shevchenko keeps putting on performances like she did tonight, fans will get to see plenty more of her moves in the future.