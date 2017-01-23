UFC: Gilbert Melendez Set to Drop Down to Featherweight

After spending almost all of his MMA career at 155-pounds, Gilbert ‘El Nino’ Melendez has decided to make the move down to the UFC’s featherweight division.

Melendez has made the decision to move to 145-pounds coming off the back of three straight losses at lightweight. All three of his which were to credible opponents, however, two former UFC lightweight champions in Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez, as well as crafty striker Edson Barboza.

‘El Nino’ has not been the most active fighter of late in the UFC, only fighting on three occasions in the space of two years. His one-year suspension in which he received after his fight with Alvarez due to a USADA violation has a big role to play in Melendez’s inactivity as a fighter.

I’m trying to slim up. I’m really trying to diet and lose this fat around the belly a little bit more and really maximize my body’s potential. That’s my goal, is to make 145. That’s what I’m working on right now at this point.

The Mexican-American has not formally spoken with the UFC about his move but is confident that he can slim down and ‘lose some belly fat’ in order to make the desired weight limit for featherweight.

Melendez has fought the best of the best in terms of lightweights throughout his Strikeforce and UFC days. Benson Henderson, a trilogy with Josh Thomson, and of course the names previously mentioned. However, let’s take a look at the potential match-ups for ‘El Nino’ if his move down to featherweight does go as planned.

Ranked at a respectable fifth place at 145-pounds in the UFC, Jeremy Stephens would most certainly suit the ‘solid opponent’ criteria that Melendez is looking for. Both are stand up guys who love to slug it out, so the fans would definitely enjoy watching these two go at it!

Another potential opponent is Charles Oliveira. Yes, the Brazilian is ranked considerably lower than Stephens, but considering both ‘De Bronx’ and Melendez haven’t looked the best of late, it would make sense to match them up against each other.

