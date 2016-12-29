Ronda Rousey hits the scale for brief appearance at UFC 207 weigh-ins

LAS VEGAS — Ronda Rousey has largely been a ghost during UFC 207 fight week and not much changed at the official weigh-ins on Thursday morning in Las Vegas.

With a packed room in attendance, Rousey was the first fighter to hit the scale, flanked by her head coach Edmond Tarverdyan and nutritionist Mike Dolce who joined her as she weighed in for the first time since her UFC 193 loss to Holly Holm.

Rousey stepped on the scale and hit the mark at 135 pounds before quickly jumping down and exiting in rapid fashion. There was no smiling or posing for Rousey as she was there and gone within a matter of seconds.

Ronda Rousey at 135. There and gone #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/cX5VXJ14n1 — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 29, 2016

Not long after Rousey weighed in, women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes also hit the scale at 135 pounds.

Nunes seemed to be in good spirits as she weighed in for the first time as the defending champion after defeating Miesha Tate to win the title back at UFC 200.

Amanda Nunes at 135. Main event is official! #UFC207 pic.twitter.com/NWeidToWvv — Damon Martin (@DamonMartin) December 29, 2016

Top bantamweight contender Cody Garbrandt had to use a towel to make weight but was energetic as he made weight at 135 pounds for the co-main event at UFC 207.

Champion Dominick Cruz followed directly after his opponent as he hit the mark at 135 pounds as well to make the bantamweight title fight official.

There were some brief fireworks afterwards as Garbrandt and members of Cruz’s entourage including UFC featherweight Jeremy Stephens got into a brief scuffle outside the weigh-ins, but thankfully UFC officials intervened before anything got out of hand.

Two fighters did miss weight on Thursday including former welterweight champion johny Hendricks, who failed to make weight for the second fight in a row.

Hendricks came in at 173.5 pounds — two and a half pounds over the welterweight limit at 171 pounds for a non-title fight.

Meanwhile, Ray Borg came in at 129.5 pounds for his flyweight bout against Louis Smolka. Borg was three and a half pounds over the flyweight limit at 126 pounds for a non-title fight. This is the second time in his UFC career that Borg missed weight after failing to hit the mark for his bout against Geane Herrera in 2015.

UFC 207: NUNES VS. ROUSEY WEIGH-IN RESULTS

UFC 207: NUNES VS. ROUSEY (10 p.m. ET on pay-per-view)

Amanda Nunes (135) vs. Ronda Rousey (135)

Dominick Cruz (135) vs. Cody Garbrandt (135)

TJ Dillashaw (136) vs. John Lineker (135.25)

Dong Hyun Kim (171) vs. Tarec Saffiedine (171)

Louis Smolka (125.5) vs. Ray Borg (129.5)

UFC 207 PRELIMS ON FS1 (8 p.m. ET on FS1)

Johny Hendricks (173.5) vs. Neil Magny (171)

Antonio Carlos Junior (186) vs. Marvin Vettori (186)

Mike Pyle (170) vs. Alex Garcia (170.5)

Brandon Thatch (170) vs. Niko Price (170)

UFC 207 EARLY PRELIMS (7:30 p.m. ET on UFC Fight Pass)

Tim Means (170) vs. Alex Oliveira (170.5)