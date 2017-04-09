Myles Jury earns first-round finish against Mike De La Torre in Octagon return at UFC 210

Myles Jury put on one of the best performances of his career Saturday as he finished opponent Mike De La Torre with strikes in their UFC 210 bout on Saturday night.

Jury hadn’t fought in nearly two years after suffering consecutive losses that put an end to a 15-fight win streak to start his MMA career. The former lightweight showed no signs of ring rust, however, as he immediately pounced on De La Torre with a beautiful level change and takedown early in the first round.

Jury swiftly transitioned to De La Torre’s back and flattened him out before unleashing a constant barrage of punches and elbows.

De La Torre held on for as long as he could but the punishment from Jury was just too much and the referee was forced to step in with just 1:30 left in the opening round.

The win marked Jury’s 10th career victory by KO or TKO and his first “W” as a UFC featherweight.

De La Torre drops to 14-7 with the loss.