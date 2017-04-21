Frank Mir slapped with two-year ban after multiple UFC Anti-Doping policy violations

UFC heavyweight Frank Mir was handed a two-year suspension by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) on Friday after multiple violations of the UFC Anti-Doping Policy.

According to USADA, Mir tested positive for a long-term metabolite of dehydrochloromethyltestosterone (DHCMT) during an in-competition test on March 20, the day of his heavyweight bout against Mark Hunt.

Frank Mir receives 2-year sanction for anti-doping policy violation. Full announcement here: https://t.co/KN0OJmIQju — Ryan Madden (@Ry_Madden) April 21, 2017

The agency was able to find the DHCMT metabolite in Mir’s sample by using a new detection method developed by a WADA-accredited lab in Tokyo. The new finding prompted USADA to reanalyze Mir’s previously collected samples, in which they discovered an out-of-competition test on Feb. 5, 2016, was also positive for the same prohibited substance.

That Feb. 5 test has previously been reported as a negative test.

Mir’s suspension retroactively began April 8, 2016, the date he was provisionally suspended by USADA and will run through April 2018.