Fighters react to Amanda Nunes’ 48-second win over Ronda Rousey at UFC 207

UFC women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes defended her title in impressive fashion Friday night as she finished Ronda Rousey in less than a minute in their UFC 207 main event bout.

Nunes pressed forward as soon as the opening bell rang and proceeded to ring Rousey’s bell with a slew of combinations. Many of those punches landed flush and Rousey was obviously dazed from the heavy power in Nunes’ hands.

Nunes continued to pummel Rousey, who dropped her hands and ate big shots before referee Herb Dean stepped in and called an end to the action at the 48-second mark of the first round. Here’s what other UFC fighters had to say about the stunning victory.

That's why you sit down when the train is moving #UFC207 #RondaVsNunes 🦌 — Derrick Lewis (@Thebeast_ufc) December 31, 2016

Hate that the same people who cheered Ronda's rise are now relishing her fall. Twitter is an ugly place. #UFC207 — Sean O'Connell (@realOCsports) December 31, 2016

Amanda looked amazing tonight, but please lay off @RondaRousey . If it wasn't for her,women wouldn't be in the UFC. #dontkickherwhenshesdown — Carla Esparza (@CarlaEsparza1) December 31, 2016

I guess we know why the fight never happened now….best ever…don't believe everything the media tells you! Boa… https://t.co/UXhRs0UgSH — #rizinff 31dec GP (@criscyborg) December 31, 2016

I can't help but have wolf eyes watching @Amanda_Leoa getting her hand raised. Good show, I give you props on this one. @ufc — Alpha Cat Zingano (@CatZingano) December 31, 2016

Congrats @Amanda_Leoa amazing representation of a champion #ufc207 — Katlyn Chookagian (@blondefighter) December 31, 2016

Wow Nunes putting in work at @AmericanTopTeam had her fully prepared and ready to go… Huge congrats! — Ben Saunders (@bensaundersMMA) December 31, 2016

I feel that Ronda just lost faith in her style of fighting. She has beat really good strikers in the past because she stuck to her style — Randa Markos (@randamma) December 31, 2016

I know hindsight is 20/20 but she needed a tune up fight after a 400 plus day lay off before Nunes. I Feel for Ronda. #UFC207 — Chris Wade (@CWadeMMA) December 31, 2016