Fight Society: Valentina Shevchenko, ‘Cowboy’ Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal and Dillon Danis

On the latest episode of the Fight Society podcast, FOX UFC Fight Night headliner Valentina Shevchenko joins the show as well as Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal and Dillon Danis.

Shevchenko will discuss her upcoming bout with Julianna Pena this Saturday night as she looks to solidify her spot at the next contender in line for a shot at the title and a potential rematch with Amanda Nunes.

Cerrone joins the show to talk about his plans for a very busy 2017 including his desire to fight at UFC 209 in March as well as breaking down his fight against Jorge Masvidal in the co-main event from Denver this weekend.

Speaking of Masvidal, he’ll also stop by to react to what Cerrone had to say about him, a few words on the Blackzilians and how he plans to “make the UFC great again”.

Finally, Brazilian jiu-jitsu ace and Conor McGregor’s teammate Dillon Danis talks to the Fight Society podcast about his Submission Underground 3 main event match against AJ Agazarm, his call out of former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and when he plans to make his move into mixed martial arts.

