Dana White isn’t expecting Ronda Rousey to return to the UFC

It looks like Ronda Rousey really has fought in the UFC for the last time.

While Rousey has yet to make any official announcement regarding her future in fighting or retiring from the sport, UFC president Dana White is in constant contact with the former women’s champion and his latest update didn’t offer much hope that she would compete again.

“Ronda and I talk maybe once a week, once every two weeks. She has not said anything to me about a comeback,” White told reporters after UFC 210 in Buffalo.

Rousey has dropped her last two fights after starting her career with 12 straight victories, including six title defenses as the first ever UFC women’s bantamweight champion.

Rousey fell on harder times after she was knocked out by Holly Holm in 2015 before sitting out for a year and then returning for a title fight against Amanda Nunes at UFC 207 this past December.

Rousey only lasted 48-seconds before Nunes finished her with punches on the feet and it appeared her time atop the sport truly was at an end.

Of course, White can only speculate what Rousey intends to do but considering how often they speak it would be safe to assume that if she planned on fighting again he would be the first person to know about it.

“If I had to guess, I would guess that she would not come back,” White said.

Rousey has been keeping busy in her time away from fighting after scoring a guest starring gig on the NBC series “Blindspot” with her episode airing during season 2 this spring.

From all indications, it seems Rousey will continue to focus on her life outside of the Octagon as she moves into a new phase of her career.