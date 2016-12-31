Alex Garcia stops Mike Pyle with brutal one-punch knockout at UFC 207

Alex Garcia put his punching power on full display Friday night as he finished veteran Mike Pyle with a vicious overhand right during their UFC 207 prelims bout.

Garcia, who also earned a first-round knockout in his UFC debut back in 2013, immediately pressed forward and started head-hunting as soon as the opening bell rang.

“The Dominican Nightmare” missed wildly on a few overhand rights before scoring a takedown and doing some damage out of side control. Pyle was able to make his way back to his feet, but only for a few seconds as Garcia finally found a spot for his right hand and sent “Quicksand” crashing to the canvas.

WHAT A PUNCH! @AlexGarciaMMA with the brutal knockout for the 1st round win over Mike Pyle. #UFC207 https://t.co/goRlQSOW3Z — FOX Sports: UFC (@UFCONFOX) December 31, 2016

After the victory, Garcia said he’s ready for top competition and asked to be placed on the Feb. 11 fight card in Brooklyn at UFC 208.

“I feel great.” Garcia said. “I can fight again next week. I’m good, I’m happy. I saw his game and he’s very good in jiu-jitsu, I saw I was able to knock him out on the feet. I’ve seen him fight before and he’s been knocked out before, so I saw that I had the chance to do it too. I want a top-10 or 15 opponent in Brooklyn.”

The win was Garcia’s fourth in six UFC fights as he improves his overall record to 14-3. For Pyle, it was his fourth loss in his last five fights, three of which have come by way of knockout.