Watch this squirrel sprint for a touchdown then celebrate in the end zone
Watch this squirrel sprint for a touchdown.
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Ohio State routs UNLV, 54-21
15 mins ago
NC State gets by Florida State, 27-21
15 mins ago
Watch this squirrel sprint for a touchdown then celebrate in the end zone
15 mins ago
Highland Park vs. Lovejoy | High School Scoreboard Live
3 hours ago
Converse Judson vs. New Braunfels | High School Scoreboard Live
3 hours ago
Smithson Valley vs. Cibolo Steele | High School Scoreboard Live
3 hours ago
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED