Watch Neymar and friends juggle down the pitch for a magical backheel chip goal

Not too many players are happier to have a winter break in the middle of the season than Neymar. But who can blame him, honestly? Every season, the little Brazilian makes the trek back to his home country to enjoy the sun and some much-needed relaxation, and he always seems to have the best time of nearly anyone on break.

He doesn’t just lie around on the beach though. Neymar is heavily involved on the charity circuit, and he regularly trots out on the pitch to embarrass folks in the name of good will towards all. The Barcelona attacker was invited to take part in another charity game on Monday called ‘Football Against Hunger’ and he put on a real show.

#TheBeautifulGame ⚽❤️😁 #BallisLife #teamwork (@neymarjr) A video posted by Football Soccer Futbol (@rldesignz) on Dec 26, 2016 at 7:17pm PST

Time do Amor took on Time da Paz in the match, which finished 14-13, and saw Neymar play alongside Brazilian legends like Denilson and Roberto Carlos. The best goal of the day saw Neymar and his teammates juggle down the pitch before eventually a backheeled flick over the goalkeeper ended the move. It’s pure Brazilian, it’s pure fun, and it’s pure fantasy.

And it’s all for charity. Beautiful.