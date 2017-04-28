WATCH: Toronto FC’s Jozy Altidore scores two first-half goals against Houston

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore scored two goals in the first half of Friday night’s game against the Houston Dynamo, giving his team a 2–0 lead.

Altidore, who also plays for the U.S. men's national team, scored his first goal at the 16' mark after receiving the ball on a cross in the box and putting it past Dynamo keeper Joe Willis.



His second goal of the night came 16 minutes later off a beautiful chip on a give-and-go from Sebastian Giovinco, who recorded the assist.



Toronto FC entered Friday 2–4–1 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, while Houston (4–1–2) sits in third in the West.

