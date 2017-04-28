WATCH: Toronto FC’s Jozy Altidore scores two first-half goals against Houston

Toronto FC forward Jozy Altidore scored two goals in the first half of Friday night’s game against the Houston Dynamo, giving his team a 2–0 lead.

Altidore, who also plays for the U.S. men's national team, scored his first goal at the 16' mark after receiving the ball on a cross in the box and putting it past Dynamo keeper Joe Willis.

His second goal of the night came 16 minutes later off a beautiful chip on a give-and-go from Sebastian Giovinco, who recorded the assist.

Toronto FC entered Friday 2–4–1 and in seventh place in the Eastern Conference, while Houston (4–1–2) sits in third in the West.

This article originally appeared on