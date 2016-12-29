Source: Landon Donovan has been offered a contract by Real Salt Lake to play in 2017

Landon Donovan has been offered a contract by Real Salt Lake, a source with knowledge of the situation confirmed to FOX Sports. Whether Donovan decides to accept their offer, or play anywhere in 2017, is still unclear. He hasn’t commented on his status for 2017, but the Galaxy told Kevin Baxter on December 6 that Donovan would retire again.

Soccer Wire first reported that there were discussions between Donovan and Real Salt Lake.

Donovan retired from soccer after the 2014 MLS season, having just won MLS Cup with the LA Galaxy. However, he made a surprise return in September. The Galaxy had suffered a slew of injuries and after a friend at the team joked with Donovan about making a comeback, he decided to do it. He said that a big motivating factor was the chance to carry his newborn son, Talon, around on the field with him after games.

Donovan’s contract with the Galaxy was only good for the remainder of the 2016 season. After the season, he became a free agent and the Galaxy said that he would not return to the team, then the Galaxy told Baxter that Donovan had decided to retire once more.

Despite all that, Donovan has not commented on his status for 2017. Word of his retirement came only from the Galaxy and now RSL have offered him a contract. Other clubs may join the race and do the same as they try to bring the 34-year-old in for the upcoming season. But that is obviously moot if Donovan decides he doesn’t want to play again, something that remains in question.

A request for comment from Real Salt Lake was not immediately returned on Thursday.