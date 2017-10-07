FC Dallas bids to vault into playoff position vs. Rapids (Oct 07, 2017)

If FC Dallas is to resurrect hopes of a playoff appearance that once seemed a certainty, a victory on Saturday at the Colorado Rapids could be key.

Just 10 days ago, FC Dallas (10-9-12, 42 points) used a 2-0 home victory over Colorado to snap a 10-match winless stretch that had resulted in a fall from the top of the Western Conference standings and out of the postseason picture.

With a second victory or even a draw in the Denver suburbs, coach Oscar Pareja’s side could lurch ahead of Real Salt Lake and San Jose into sole possession of the sixth and final West playoff spot. At that point, all three teams would then have two matches remaining.

Pareja says each of his team’s last three matches are essentially like championships.

“Three finals more,” he told mlssoccer.com after a scoreless draw against Orlando last weekend. “It was a difficult stretch that we had, and it seems like the team is ready with the character and the belief. We’re just moving on again. I see the energy that is needed to face every single game, so in that part I’m very optimistic. It seems like things are turning in our way again because we are doing that little extra stuff that’s needed in these games.”

Meanwhile, Colorado (8-18-5, 29 points) has been eliminated from playoff contention and sits tied for last in the league with the LA Galaxy.

But in a season that saw the dismissal of club legend Pablo Mastroeni as head coach, there are signs of late life. After snapping a nine-match winless run of their own, the Rapids have two wins and a draw in their last five games under interim boss Steve Cooke.

They’ve also been able to secure the services of forward Dominique Badji beyond this season, announcing they had signed him through 2019 on Thursday. The third-year forward has a career-high nine goals.

“We’re pleased to be able to sign Dom for two more years,” Rapids Sporting Director and Interim General Manager Padraig Smith said on the club website. “Dom has quickly established himself as one of the most promising young players in MLS and we’re confident he will play a big role in our future.”

The Rapids will be without No. 1 goalkeeper Tim Howard, who is on World Cup qualifying duty for the United States. Qualifiers will also keep FC Dallas without American Kellyn Acosta and Honduran Maynor Figueroa.