Around Europe: Crystal Palace fights for safety; Luis Suarez steps up

It was a dramatic weekend across Europe as the Premier League leader Chelsea was shocked at home by Crystal Palace. In Spain, Luis Suarez starred for Barcelona in the absence of Lionel Messi, while a handball row dominated the Ruhr derby between Schalke and Borussia Dortmund.

Juventus managed to leave Napoli with a draw in a game that was all about Gonzalo Higuain, while Paris Saint-Germain won its first piece of silverware of the season in France and in so doing might have put some doubt in Monaco minds for the Ligue 1 run-in.

Here is what caught our eye Around Europe this week:

PREMIER LEAGUE: Palace continues climb to safety with Chelsea shock

LA LIGA: Suarez steps up in Messi's absence

BUNDESLIGA: Mascot winds up carding ref after Ruhr derby controversy

SERIE A: Higuain silent in long-awaited return to Napoli

LIGUE 1: PSG makes statement in League Cup trophy triumph

TOP GOALS/PLAYERS: Suarez, Di Maria, Bayern-bound Sule deliver the goods

