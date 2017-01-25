Bayern Munich deliver on sausage feast after Ingolstadt beat RB Leipzig

It might seem weird that a club would deliver another team plates of sausages and pretzels, but the Bundesliga isn’t your typical league. The fact is, Bayern Munich made a promise and they intended to honor it.

FC Bayern chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge promised Ingolstadt a sausage feast if they handed title-chasing RB Leipzig their first loss of the season. Ingolstadt delivered back on Dec. 10 and it was time for Bayern to honor their half of the bargain. Rummenigge delivered on Tuesday.

Rumenigge even threw in pretzels, what a guy!

This isn’t the first time Bayern have promised cased meats to teams helping their cause. One of the most memorable instanced came on the final day of the 1999-2000 season. Bayern needed to defeat Werder Bremen and hope for a Bayer Leverkusen loss at Unterhaching, a tiny club from the Munich suburbs who were making their debut season in the top flight. In one of the most thrilling title-deciders in league history, Unterhaching miraculously did their part to deny Leverkusen their first championship, and Uli Hoeness famously thanked Bayern’s neighbors by sending them cases of sausages and beer.

Heading into the weekend, Bayern have a three-point gap over the upstart RB Leipzig. The Bavarians don’t necessarily need any more help if they win out the rest of the way, but it can’t hurt to have teams swipe a few points from RB Leipzig.

There could be a tasty reward at the end for anyone that makes it happen …

This is what awaits anyone who beats RB Leipzig this season… 🌭#SausagePromises pic.twitter.com/KltSlU7TCQ — FC Bayern US (@FCBayernUS) January 24, 2017

Yum!

MORE FROM FOX SOCCER