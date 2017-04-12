Watch: Griezmann draws, converts PK for Atletico Madrid in win vs. Leicester

Leicester City remains the outsider in the Champions League knockout stage, and it will feel like it has a decent chance of continuing to prove its doubters wrong after suffering a 1-0 defeat in the first leg of the quarterfinals at Atletico Madrid.

Antoine Griezmann's first-half penalty was the difference, but the Foxes will return home with a manageable deficit.

Atletico Madrid, meanwhile, has reached the final in two of the last three years and remains focused on getting back to the championship stage in hopes of finally getting hands on the trophy. It will carry its advantage into the second leg also knowing that by not conceding an away goal to Leicester, it has even more of an upper hand should it score at King Power Stadium.

The match was wide open in the early going, with Koke hitting the post and Yannick Carrasco firing a volley wide of the goal from close range.

Atletico got its opener through Griezmann in the 28th minute. After drawing a penalty kick for a foul on Marc Albrighton (though whether the offense took place in the box is up for debate), Griezmann converted from the spot, beating Kasper Schemichel, who had been sensational in saving penalties in the previous round vs. Sevilla.

Leicester will host the second leg on Tuesday.

