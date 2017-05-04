The Gulls LOVE playing in San Diego
What's better than living at the beach and playing hockey for a living?
More FOX Sports San Diego Videos
The Gulls were an instant hit upon landing in San Diego
19 hours ago
AHL Playoffs = Double duty for the Gulls' equipment manager
19 hours ago
Chargers fans in San Diego: Hate watching or rooting for the team?
1 day ago
Chargers GM Tom Telesco on this year's draft picks
1 day ago
Analyzing the Chargers' 2017 Draft
2 days ago
Are San Diegans over the Chargers' betrayal?
2 days ago