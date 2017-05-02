DeSclafani itching to get back to the mound for Reds
Anthony DeSclafani is itching to get back on the field, but the Cincinnati Reds starter has not started a throwing program.
More FOX Sports Ohio Videos
Tristan Thompson considers Hack-a-Tristan 'free money'
20 hours ago
RJ expects a tough series from the Raptors
20 hours ago
Iman Shumpert was all smiles after finding his 'launching pad'
20 hours ago
Kevin Love calls Cavs' Game 1 their best win of the playoffs so far
20 hours ago
Ty Lue found a lot of good, not much bad or ugly in Cavs' win
20 hours ago
LeBron talks rest, fines, and french fries after Game 1 win
20 hours ago