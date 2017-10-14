John Tortorella saw a third period he wants more of

They aren't always pretty but Tortorella will take that kind of win any day of the week.

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos

Sergei Bobrovsky loves the wins and calling out reporters

Sergei Bobrovsky loves the wins and calling out reporters

1 hr ago

John Tortorella saw a third period he wants more of

John Tortorella saw a third period he wants more of

1 hr ago

A win and a chance to grow

A win and a chance to grow

1 hr ago

Zach Werenski praises Artemi Panarin after Blue Jackets win

Zach Werenski praises Artemi Panarin after Blue Jackets win

1 hr ago

Jose Calderon praises new-look Cavs' chemistry after preseason finale

Jose Calderon praises new-look Cavs' chemistry after preseason finale

3 hours ago

Terry Francona: 'We win together, and we lost together'

Terry Francona: 'We win together, and we lost together'

1 day ago

More FOX Sports Ohio Videos»