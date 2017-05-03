Minnesota Gophers men’s basketball coach Richard Pitino has agreed to an extension that adds one year to his existing agreement and will keep him under contract through the 2021-22 season, the program announced Wednesday.

After an eight-win season in 2015-16, Pitino rallied his program to a 24-win season and its first appearance in the NCAA Tournament since 2013. The Gophers’ 11-7 record in the Big Ten was the best conference record for Minnesota since 1989-90.

“I am extremely grateful to be the head coach at such a prestigious university,” Pitino said in a press release. “The future of Gopher basketball is very bright and I am excited to be a part of it.”

Through four seasons leading the Gophers, Pitino has posted a 75-61 overall record.