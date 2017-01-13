NHL Fantasy: Top 20 Fantasy Hockey Defensemen

Some NHL D-men Make Better Fantasy Hockey D-men Than Others. Here We Have the Top 20 NHL Fantasy Hockey Defenseman. The Top 20 D-men on This List Would Make Great Addition to Any NHL Fantasy Team.

#1 Brent Burns- SJS

No surprise here, “Burnzie” is posting Norris trophy like numbers at this point in the season. Burns leads all defensemen in points, goals and sits among the top five in assists. It’s undeniable the value Bruns brings to one’s lineup if you have him keep him.

#2 Victor Hedman- TBL

Hedman is a fierce competitor, chalking up big time minutes and still performing at an amazing rate. Hedman leads all defensemen in powerplay points(18), and among the top five in assists(31) and points(38). Just like Burns, Hedman is a big time performer you don’t want to consider moving.

#3 Shea Weber- MTL

I guess this one isn’t a big surprise either but also could be argued either way. After being shipped to Montreal, Weber’s production wasn’t looked down upon but he his posting unbelievable numbers right now for a 31-year-old. 10 goals, 18 assists and 15 power play points.

#4 Dustin Byfuglien- WPG

Formally known as “Big Buff” his impact on the ice is undeniable, and on your fantasy roster as well. Buff may not post a substantial amount of goals but with 19 assists and 130 shots on goal, Byfuglien brings immediate impact to one’s roster.

#5 Erik Karlsson- OTT

In the argument for another Norris trophy season, Karlsson’s ability to play both sides of the puck makes him very valuable. Karlsson has 7 goals, 27 assists and 13 power play points. Another irreplaceable defenseman for one’s roster.

#6 Rasmus Ristolainen- BUF

I guess this is coming as a bit of surprise for some here, Ristolainen a big powerful defenseman on a young up and coming Buffalo team provides positives for one’s roster. Although he is -4 that’s expected due to the team he is on, but 24 assists and 16 power play points with 90 plus shots on goal provides fire to the argument for his top 20 status.

#7 Dougie Hamilton- CGY

Off to a bit of a rough start, Hamilton has turned around as of late. Hamilton’s heavy shot on the power play provides stability to Calgary’s playoff contention team. Seven goals, 18 assists and 124 shots on goal brings a lot to one’s roster, despite his -2 plus/minus.

#8 Justin Schultz- PIT

Another surprise, due to some recent injuries on Pittsburgh’s backend Schultz’s presence has been more recognizable as of late. Schultz’s seven goals, 19 assists and recent power play success brings him on the up and rising defensemen in the fantasy.

#9 Kevin Shattenkirk- STL

Shattenkirk has proven his worth in this league year after year, so there’s no denying his worth here. With eight goals 18 assists and 26 points, although posting a -10 plus/minus. Shattenkirk is a top two defensemen on any NHL club so no worries about Shattenkirk’s value here.

#10 Zach Werenski- CBJ

Werenski is 19 years old and making an immediate impact on Columbus’s blue line this season brings him into the question as a top defenseman for fantasy rosters. For his rookie season, posting six goals and 19 assists and 15 power play points in 40 games is quite remarkable. Werenski definitely has proven his worth thus far.

#11 Torey Krug- BOS

Krug has been on the rise among defensemen in the NHL and this season posting 23 assists and 11 power play points in 45 games provides value to one’s roster. Along with a monstrous 124 shots on goal, Krug gets the puck to the net that’s without questions. Krug is definitely in the conversation for top 20 defensemen.

#12 John Carlson- WSH

Up until about two weeks ago, Carlson had one goal on the season, scoring four in the last week seem to have given Carlson a bit of a confidence booster. Carlson has five goals, 19 assists and 10 power play points.

#13 Ryan McDonagh- NYR

McDonagh the backbone of the New York Rangers blue line has been consistent thus far for the Rangers this year. Posting two goals, 23 assists and nine power play points and a +10 plus/minus through 41 games.

#14 Cam Fowler- ANA

After recently being selected to the 2017 All-Star game Fowler has lead the way for the Ducks backend this season. Fowler has definitely posted All Star like numbers, with 9 goals, 14 assists and 11 power play points.

#15 Ryan Suter- MIN

Again a proven workhorse, posting an unbelievable +26 plus/minus along with 6 goals, 18 assists and 8 power play points through 40 games. Suter provides value to many fantasy rosters.

#16 Drew Doughty- LAK

A usual top 5 fantasy defensemen, Doughty some can say is having a bit of a downfall season, but Doughty still provides many assets to one’s roster. Doughty’s seven goals, 16 assists and 95 plus shots on goal. Doughty will ramp up the production no worries there.

#17 Alec Martinez- LAK

Martinez is on pace to surpass his numbers from last season by a landslide. With six goals and 18 assists and seven power play points are not remarkable numbers but Martinez is becoming a consistent producer right now and definitely provides some punch to one’s roster.

#18 Kris Letang- PIT

Despite missing a good chunk of time, Letang’s numbers through 29 games he’s appeared in are quite amazing. Letang through 29 games has three goals 19 assists and 11 power play points. Once Letang is a full-time player, he will 100% provide value to your roster.

#19 John Klingberg- DAL

Despite starting the season on the wrong side, Klingberg has recently picked up his play. In the last month, Klingberg has four goals, five assists and three power play points. Klingberg has found his play as of late it seems, so if you haven’t already shopped him, keep him for now.

#20 Nick Holden- NYR

Holden has to be in the conversation for top 20 fantasy defensemen. Exceeding many owners expectations Holden is a regular in the Rangers lineup, playing power play minutes and off to a great start thus far. Holden has 8 and 14 assists through 42 games this season.

