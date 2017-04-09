NHL Daily: Keith Kinkaid, Adam Clendening, Toronto Maple Leafs

NHL Daily: New Jersey Devil Goalie Keith Kinkaid Showing His Worth, Ranger Adam Clendening’s Possible Final Stop, Toronto Maple Leafs Clinch the Playoffs and More! (Morning Coffee Headlines)

There were 14 games on the NHL’s Saturday night schedule, the second to last game day for the NHL’s regular season. First, the Senators topped the Rangers 3-1, the Flyers beat the Blue Jackets 4-2 and the Capitals topped the Bruins 3-1. The Islanders beat out the Devils 4-2, the Kings beat the Blackhawks 3-2 in OT and the Jets topped the Predators 2-1.

The Panthers shut out the Sabres 3-0, the Canadiens beat the Red Wings 3-2 in OT and the Blues beat the Hurricanes 5-4 in a shootout. The Maple Leafs topped the Penguins 5-3, the Stars topped the Avalanche 4-3 in a shootout and the Wild topped the Coyotes 3-1.

Lastly, the Oilers beat the Canucks 3-2 and the Sharks beat the Flames 3-1.

Kinkaid Earning His Job Following this Season

New Jersey Devils’ goalie Keith Kinkaid is heading towards free agency this Summer, but his strong performance proves that he’s a goalie worth taking chances on. Kinkaid has been having a very solid season and has proved that slumps won’t be able to hold him back. [Pucks and Pitchforks]

Chicago Blackhawks and Nashville Predators in Round One

The Chicago Blackhawks and the Nashville Predators will face off in round one of the Stanley Cup playoffs. The two rivals will be in for a series of their lives, as they normally are when these two teams meet in the playoffs. This series won’t be one to miss as these two tough teams take the ice together for a best of 7. [Blackhawk Up]

Clendening’s Final Stop is New York?

Adam Clendening has often found himself the odd man out when it comes to the Rangers’ defense this season. More often then not, head coach Alain Vigneault has left the young d-man sitting in the press box. But Clendening has a lot to offer and he might not be the odd man out for long. The Rangers need a right-handed d-man and Clendening has a lot to offer, including potential. [Blue Line Station]

Edmonton Grabs Home Ice Advantage

The Edmonton Oilers are taking on the Stanley Cup playoffs and have now clinched home ice advantage. The Oilers are ready to take on the playoffs and home ice advantage will give the tough team that much more power in the postseason. [Oil on Whyte]

Toronto Maple Leafs Finally Clinch the Playoffs

The Maple Leafs have finally ended the playoff chaos and have finally clinched the playoffs. Now, the final playoff teams are pretty much set and the playoff excitement is finally in full force. All the Leafs need to do now is prepare for a wild postseason. [Editor-in-Leaf]

