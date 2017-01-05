New York Islanders Daily: Held Back By Lack of Consistency

The New York Islanders have played much better hockey lately, but one thing is still holding them back, and that’s consistency.

One of my quotes about the New York Islanders this year is that they’ve been consistently inconsistent. It’s been arguably their biggest flaw as they are currently a .500 team at 15-15-6.

Arthur Staple said it best “the roster, from captain John Tavares on down, has been better of late but not consistently good enough to succeed in the difficult Eastern Conference.”

The problem is the Islanders dug themselves into too deep of a hole early on in the year and although they’ve strung together some wins lately it’s not enough in the strong Metropolitan Division.

Staple cites that they can turn the season around “If Greiss can maintain his form as the new No. 1 goaltender, if the scoring continues, if the special teams improve and if a couple of the red-hot Metro teams come back to earth.”

That’s a lot of if’s. I’m not saying the Islanders aren’t worth watching. They’re just going to need a drastic change, and a little bit of luck to get back into this thing.

#Isles have been tied or led in the third period in all but four games of their 36 this season but still have managed only a 15-15-6 record. — IslesBlog (@IslesBlog) January 5, 2017

