Montreal Canadiens Need Gallagher to Simplify his Game

The Montreal Canadiens are enjoying a great season, despite one of their top scores underachieving. Brendan Gallagher has had a dismal season, and is on pace to have the worst season of his career.

When the Montreal Canadiens signed Forward Andrew Shaw, many were excited about the idea of the Habs having two of the most pestering Forwards in the NHL. Forward Brendan Gallagher is known for his aggressive play in front of opposing teams nets, and his ability to get under his opponents skin. Shaw was supposed to complement Gallagher’s style on another line, and many felt that this would even make Brenden more effective in terms of scoring.

This just hasn’t worked out for the Canadiens though. Both guys are heart and soul players that bring a great amount of effort and passion to the Canadiens roster. However, Shaw has played well, but Gallagher hasn’t been the same player that he was a year ago.

Last season Gallagher dealt with a few injury problems but had an amazing season. Gallagher was depended on for scoring. In a season where the Canadiens could barley score two goals a game, during the second half of that year, but Gallagher was consistent and dependable.

In 53 games last season Gallagher scored 21 goals and added 19 assists. Gallagher’s point per game pace was 0.75, and would have translated to 61 point season if Gallagher played 82 games. That was Gallagher’s best season since joining the Habs roster back in the 2012-13 season.

Gallagher’s Struggles

This season has been a nightmare for Gallagher in terms of goal production. Currently, Gallagher has only scored five goals in 35 games. This put’s Brendan on pace to score only 11 goals, and this would be his worst season of his career.

In fact, Gallagher has only one goal in his last 29 games, and hasn’t scored in his last 13 games. Gallagher is also seeing his ice time drop, and hasn’t played more than 15 minutes in the past three games. During those same past three games, Brendan is also a minus six.

Gallagher all to often this season, seems to be overthinking his game. He looks confused as to whether to pass or shoot on two on one situations. Brendan has also lacked that drive to the net mentality, that we have seen so much in the past.

What to Do With Gallagher

Simplify, Simplify, Simplify! Like previously mentioned, Gallagher thrives on a playing a very simple north south style. The Canadiens need Brendan to establish strong net presence, whether Five on Five, or in the Power Play, the Habs need him causing havoc around the net.

Here is an example of what Gallagher thrives on:



Gallagher was in front of the net, screening the goalie, and then finds the loose puck, and bangs it in. Brendan needs to be put into these types of situations in order to succeed. Gallagher has to be put back on the Canadiens top Power Play unit, and he should be placed right in front of the goal.

Final Thoughts

The Habs need to stay patient with Gallagher, even though he is in the worst slump of his career, because he is bound to jump out of it. Michel Therrien and the rest of the Habs coaching staff need to be more creative in getting Brendan back to the front of the goal where he is most effective. Brendan is a leader on the team, and is the heart and soul of the Canadiens forward group, now is not the time to panic.

