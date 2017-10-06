Maple Leafs acquire goalie Pickard from Golden Knights

TORONTO (AP) The Toronto Maple Leafs acquired goalie Calvin Pickard from the Vegas Golden Knights on Friday for forward Tobias Lindberg and a sixth-round pick next year.

The Maple Leafs assigned Pickard to the American Hockey League’s Toronto Marlies.

The 25-year-old Pickard was 15-31-2 with a 2.98 goals-against average in 50 games last season for Colorado. He was selected by the Golden Knights in the expansion draft.

The 22-year-old Lindberg has two assists in six career NHL games. He had six goals and 10 assists in 44 games for the Marlies last season. Vegas assigned the Swede to the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.