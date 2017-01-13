Islanders’ John Tavares Has Hat-Trick In Win Over Panthers

John Tavares scores three times in the New York Islanders dominating win over the Florida Panthers. The final score was 5-2.

The New York Islanders had an offensive outburst tonight, led mostly by the captain John Tavares. Here’s how it all went down.

The Islanders jumped out to an early two goal lead. They received goals from Jason Chimera and John Tavares, before Vincent Trocheck chipped away at the lead and netted one of his own.

The lone goal in the second period was from Nick Leddy.

It was Reilly Smith who scored the first goal of the third period. I had a flashback to the playoff series and instantly felt sick to my stomach. But, like the playoff series John Tavares took over and made everything okay once again.

His second goal of the night would also be his 500th career point.

John Tavares’ 500th career point comes on this beaut #Isles up 4-2 pic.twitter.com/O06SfM4KFX — Eyes on Isles (@eyesonislesFS) January 14, 2017

A nice milestone for the captain. It moved him to tenth all-time on the Islanders point list. Later in the period, the Panthers were giving Tavares the business and Ryan Strome took exception to that.

Strome showed he was playing “hahd” so on the bright side he probably won’t be scratched tomorrow. In all seriousness I wasn’t expecting this out of Strome, but I kind of liked it. The final nail in the coffin was an empty netter from John Tavares which gave him the hat-trick.

It was the Islanders strongest offensive performance in a while. The 42 shots on goal was the highest of the season to date.

