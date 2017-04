NEWARK, N.J. (AP) The New Jersey Devils have signed Russian defenseman Yaroslav Dyblenko to a two-year, entry-level contract.

General manager Ray Shero announced the signing Thursday.

The 23-year-old Dyblenko spent the past five seasons in the Kontinental Hockey League. He played the last two seasons with Moscow Spartak. The left-handed shooting defenseman has 12 goals and 27 assists in 180 KHL games.