Chicago Blackhawks Patrick Kane Keeps Climbing Record Book

The Chicago Blackhawks have been around for 91 years, and the franchise has had plenty of great players. Patrick Kane is starting to rack up games and points to move up the All-Time lists.

Last night was Patrick Kane‘s 700th career game wearing a Chicago Blackhawks uniform, and by skating on the ice last night at the United Center, he became only the 20th player in franchise history to hit the 700 games plateau.

The other night when Kane collected his 700th point, he said to one of the reporters that hitting the milestone meant he was getting old. The funny part is that he’s still just 28 years old, and he has lots of great hockey ahead of him.

When looking at the 20 players that have played 700 games for the Chicago Blackhawks, Kane is only the 5th player at that level that is a point a game player. Only Stan Mikita, Bobby Hull, Steve Larmer, and Denis Savard were point a game players in the 700 games club. Of course there are two current Blackhawks ahead of Kane on the games played list with Duncan Keith and Brent Seabrook approaching 900 games played this season.

Patrick Kane is already in the Top 5 on Blackhawks scoring list with Doug Wilson next on the list at 779 points. He does have a lot of work left he want to approach Stan Mikita‘s franchise record 1,467, but at his age he could most assuredly reach that mark if he stays healthy, remains with the franchise, and signs one more contract.

Top 6 Chicago Blackhawks Scorers All-Time

Last week before the Winter Classic, Wayne Gretzky paid Kane and Jonathan Toews the biggest compliment the Great One could bestow upon the Chicago Blackhawks core when he said that they both were Hall of Famers.

The one thing about looking at the All-Time list of Blackhawks greats is that none of them have the three Stanley Cup championships that Kane has won. The goals and points are great, but in the end you get judged by Stanley Cups, so hopefully Kane continues adding those to the resume while he picks up points along the way.

Where do you think Patrick Kane will end up on the Chicago Blackhawks all-time points list?

This article originally appeared on