Chicago Blackhawks: Corey Crawford is Underrated Star in History of Chicago Sports

Chicago Blackhawks goalie Corey Crawford does not get the credit he deserves.

Corey Crawford was drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks with the 52nd overall pick in the 2003 NHL Draft. Since then, he has become a staple in between the pipes for the Hawks.

Crawford busted onto the scene during the 2010-11 season, starting 57 games and posting a record of 33-18-6. He finished with a goals against average (GAA) of 2.30 which was seventh best in the entire league.

Since his rookie season, he has helped the Blackhawks win two Stanley Cups, first in 2012-13 and again in 2014-15. Crawford has a career playoff record of 48-33-11 and a 2.26 GAA. Crawford played a key role in helping Chicago hoist the Stanley Cup on 2012-13, his playoff record speaks for itself at 16-7-2 and a 1.84 GAA.

Crawford’s success in the post-season makes him a legend in the Chicago sports scene. But he does not seem to get the credit that he deserves on the national stage.

He was an NHL All-Star in 2015 and was named to the team again this season. He is also a major contributor to the Canadian World Hockey Team.

Crawford recently won his 200th career game in a victory Sunday January 22nd at the United Center over the Vancouver Canucks. Crawford is only one of 13 active goalies to have 200 career wins. He has reached the feat in 30 fewer games than any other goalie on the list.

Since returning from an emergency appendectomy in early December, Crawford hasn’t been the same goalie Hawk fans are used to seeing. That being said, he has certainly built up enough trust over the years to keep faith in him.

Crawford joins fellow Chicago Blackhawks greats Glenn Hall, Ed Belfour and Tony Esposito in the 200 win club. All of who the other players mentioned above are NHL Hall of Famers.

Is the Hall of Fame is Crawford’s future? That has yet to be decided, but the way he gets underrated on a consistent basis, Crawford may have an up hill climb.

One thing is for sure, Crawford is a staple in the Chicago Blackhawks lineup and proves night after night why he needs to be considered one of the top goaltenders in the NHL.

