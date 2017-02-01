Chara nets go-ahead goal in 3rd, Bruins beat Lightning 4-3 (Jan 31, 2017)

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) Zdeno Chara scored the go-ahead goal in the third period, Tuukka Rask made 18 saves and the Boston Bruins beat the Tampa Bay Lightning 4-3 on Tuesday night for their first three-game winning streak since early December.

Boston also got goals from Patrice Bergeron, David Krejci and Frank Vatrano. Brad Marchand had two assists late in the second after possibly getting away with a penalty.

Alex Killorn scored twice and Brayden Point also had a goal for the Lightning, who are 3-8-2 in their last 13 games. Victor Hedman had three assists, and Ben Bishop 31 stopped shots.

Chara’s shot from the top of the left circle made it 3-2 at 7:51 of the third. Vatrano added a power-play goal later in the period.

Point got his goal late in the third.

After Bergeron tipped home Adam McQuaid’s shot 18:08 into the second, Krejci put Boston up 2-1 with 0.9 seconds left in the period.

Marchand assisted on both goals and has 20 points, including nine assists, over his last 13 games. It appeared he tripped Anton Stralman from behind with his leg with 2 1/2 minutes left in the second, but no penalty was called.

Marchand avoided a suspension but was fined $10,000 by the NHL last Thursday for what the league termed ”a dangerous trip” of Detroit defenseman Niklas Kronwall.

Killorn opened the scoring at 8:41 of the second and tied it at 2 early in the third.

Boston defenseman Colin Miller saved a goal in the first period when he swiped the puck off the goal line after Jason Garrison’s shot trickled past Rask.

Miller also had two assists.

NOTES: Hedman stopped a four-game point drought and has 34 assists this season. … Bergeron has 13 points in his last 13 games. … Point (hand-wrist injury) returned after missing 14 games.

UP NEXT

Bruins: Complete their ninth set of 14 back-to-back games Wednesday night at Washington.

Lightning: Play the second of a four-game homestand Thursday night against Ottawa, which is coached by former Lightning coach Guy Boucher.